Hornchurch Swimming Club duo set for GB duty

Hornchurch Swimming Club's Lucy Edwards and Charlotte Owen are set for GB duty - Credit: Danny Bunn

Hornchurch Swimming Club has been celebrating recently after seeing two members called up to represent Great Britain in international competitions.

Lucy Edwards travelled to Bilbao in Spain to compete in the European Middle Distance Aquabike Championships, which included a 1.9k swim and 85.6k bike ride.

And Charlotte Owen will be travelling to Abu Dhabi next month to take part in the World Standard Distance Aquabike Championships, which involve a 1.5k swim and 40k bike ride.

"It is fantastic to see Lucy and Charlotte's hard work with the club pay off," said club chairman Danny Bunn.

"Following the Covid lockdown we had several triathletes join our master sessions and improve their race results dramatically.

"They are rightly proud of their GB selection and we look forward to continued international success in these multi-event competitions."