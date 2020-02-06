Search

Hockey: Upminster women beat Norwich City to move off bottom

PUBLISHED: 10:30 07 February 2020

Upminster score their first goal and celebrate Upminster HC Ladies vs Norwich City HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 1st February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster's women earned a vital 4-2 victory over Norwich City at Coopers on Saturday to climb off the bottom of the East League Premier A table.

Having lost their last five matches, the home side began well and opened the scoring early on with a shot from Lucy Falzon.

The visitors levelled, but Upminster regained the lead as Jemma Cresswell netted from open play and the same player deflected in Lauren Slater's short corner strike to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Upminster had most of the possession in the second half, but City scored first to close to within one.

A great defensive display from the team and defender of the match Slater held them at bay after that, though, and player of the match Megan Miller made sure of the points late on.

Intercepting the ball from a 16-yard hit, Miller took the ball around the Norwich keeper to slot into the left corner and give the side a much-needed boost ahead of a trip to bottom club Bedford seconds on Saturday.

The men's struggles continued as they slipped to a 2-0 loss at high-flying Old Southendian in East Premier B. They remain next to bottom ahead of a home clash with Spalding this weekend.

