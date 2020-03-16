Romford ice hockey teams seasons cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Everyone Active Raiders, Romford Junior Raiders, and the club’s junior teams have had their seasons brought to an end after Ice Hockey UK, English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) and Scottish Ice Hockey (SIH) agreed to cancel all fixtures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They will not complete the rest of their remaining fixtures after they cancelled all games up until May, 31, 2020 with a further update being provided on May, 1, 2020.

All leagues operated by the EIHA and SIH will be amended over the next 48 hours to complete standings for the 2019/20 season.

Raiders will finish the National League season in eighth place while Romford Junior Raiders also finish in the same spot in the NIHL South One Britton.

Sean Easton’s men wrapped up their season with a 7-3 away defeat to now league champions Telford Tigers last night (Sunday).

Training may continue across all the teams subject to current government advice.