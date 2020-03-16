Search

Advanced search

Romford ice hockey teams seasons cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 21:24 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:24 16 March 2020

Raiders celebrate their overtime win in Bracknell (pic John Scott)

Raiders celebrate their overtime win in Bracknell (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders, Romford Junior Raiders, and the club’s junior teams have had their seasons brought to an end after Ice Hockey UK, English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) and Scottish Ice Hockey (SIH) agreed to cancel all fixtures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They will not complete the rest of their remaining fixtures after they cancelled all games up until May, 31, 2020 with a further update being provided on May, 1, 2020.

You may also want to watch:

All leagues operated by the EIHA and SIH will be amended over the next 48 hours to complete standings for the 2019/20 season.

Raiders will finish the National League season in eighth place while Romford Junior Raiders also finish in the same spot in the NIHL South One Britton.

Sean Easton’s men wrapped up their season with a 7-3 away defeat to now league champions Telford Tigers last night (Sunday).

Training may continue across all the teams subject to current government advice.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: East London GP answers your questions about Covid-19

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Prime minister to start giving daily televised briefings on Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Most Read

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: East London GP answers your questions about Covid-19

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Prime minister to start giving daily televised briefings on Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Romford ice hockey teams seasons cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Raiders celebrate their overtime win in Bracknell (pic John Scott)

Coronavirus: All hockey suspended

Romford HC vs Upminster HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 14th March 2020

Coronavirus: RFU suspends all rugby activity

Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

National League postpones games until April due to coronavirus

The National League has been postponed until April because of the coronavirus (pic: David Davies/PA)
Drive 24