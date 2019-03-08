Hurricanes want to end memorable campaign with shield success

Bower Park Academy-based side face Guilford Sabres in Derby on May 11

Essex Hurricanes are riding on a wave of success that has taken them to the England Handball National Shield final.

The Bower Park Academy-based team, who include head of PE Chris Baker, will take on last year's runners-up Guildford Sabres in this season's final at the Derby Arena on May 11.

Hurricanes came from behind to beat Manchester HC by two goals in their semi-final and, having only been established in 2015, coach Dan Cole describes the match as the biggest in their relatively short history.

“We're thrilled to have made it through to the National Shield finals after a very tough game against Manchester in the semi-final,” said Cole.

“This is the biggest match in the team's short history and we will be treating it as such.

“As Guildford made the final last year, they have pedigree in the competition and we are probably the underdogs going into the match.

“This won't daunt us and we look forward to showing what the team can do in front of a larger audience.”

It is set to be a huge game for Hurricanes on May 11 and tickets are now on sale for the England Handball National Finals weekend.

For more information please visit englandhandball.com.

To find out more about Essex Hurricanes Handball Club visit facebook.com/essexhurricaneshandball.

*The Essex Hurricanes under-14 girls' squad also face a big match of their own this weekend as they play in the National Open final in Nottingham.