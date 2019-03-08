Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hurricanes want to end memorable campaign with shield success

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 May 2019

Essex Hurricanes face Guildford Sabres in the England Handball National Shield final on May 11 (pic: England Handball)

Essex Hurricanes face Guildford Sabres in the England Handball National Shield final on May 11 (pic: England Handball)

Archant

Bower Park Academy-based side face Guilford Sabres in Derby on May 11

Essex Hurricanes are riding on a wave of success that has taken them to the England Handball National Shield final.

The Bower Park Academy-based team, who include head of PE Chris Baker, will take on last year's runners-up Guildford Sabres in this season's final at the Derby Arena on May 11.

Hurricanes came from behind to beat Manchester HC by two goals in their semi-final and, having only been established in 2015, coach Dan Cole describes the match as the biggest in their relatively short history.

“We're thrilled to have made it through to the National Shield finals after a very tough game against Manchester in the semi-final,” said Cole.

You may also want to watch:

“This is the biggest match in the team's short history and we will be treating it as such.

“As Guildford made the final last year, they have pedigree in the competition and we are probably the underdogs going into the match.

“This won't daunt us and we look forward to showing what the team can do in front of a larger audience.”

It is set to be a huge game for Hurricanes on May 11 and tickets are now on sale for the England Handball National Finals weekend.

For more information please visit englandhandball.com.

To find out more about Essex Hurricanes Handball Club visit facebook.com/essexhurricaneshandball.

*The Essex Hurricanes under-14 girls' squad also face a big match of their own this weekend as they play in the National Open final in Nottingham.

Most Read

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Rainham Hall filming pictures: Guy Pearce spotted amongst actors filming for BBC’s A Christmas Carol

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Most Read

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Rainham Hall filming pictures: Guy Pearce spotted amongst actors filming for BBC’s A Christmas Carol

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hurricanes want to end memorable campaign with shield success

Essex Hurricanes face Guildford Sabres in the England Handball National Shield final on May 11 (pic: England Handball)

Park unable to send skipper James out with cup win

East London score a try and celebrate against Romford & Gidea Park during Essex Intermediate Cup Final (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Speedway fanatic Paul excited to relive fondest memories of Romford Bombers

The first race at Romford Speedway (Pic: John Somerville)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Police hunting Romford thug with links to Dagenham wanted for racially aggravated assault and threats to kill

Romford Police are asking for the public's help in tracing Thomas Reilly, who is wanted for seven domestic abuse offences. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists