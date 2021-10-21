Romford searching for 'consistency' says boss Duncan

Published: 10:30 AM October 21, 2021

Romford joint-manager Derek Duncan insists the focus is on "consistency" and they will not take strugglers Hullbridge Sports lightly.

Boro will travel to Lower Road on Saturday as they look to build on their 2-0 win over Stowmarket Town last weekend.

But the boss is firm of ensuring consistency and making sure his side don’t read too much into the Isthmian North league table.

“It’s about the word consistency, we’ve been guilty of doing well for the first 60 minutes, and then letting leads slip or giving away goals in vital moments.

“It’s a word that we’ve used throughout the last few weeks. Hullbridge haven’t got off to the best of starts, but I don’t look into the table, as how we’ve been playing I believe we shouldn’t be that low.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m not taking anything for granted, we will approach that game like we do any other game.”

Romford bounced back from a five game losing streak to seal victory over Stowmarket Town thanks to new signing Shermandin Artmeladze and Christian Adu Gyamfi.

“It was a long time coming, like I've said in previous interviews, how we’ve been playing hasn’t been too bad it’s just individual errors that we’ve made that has cost us goals and ultimately cost us games.

“We’ve been working hard in training to nullify those mistakes that we’ve been making and finally got the result.”

Romford made three new signings ahead of the fixture in the form of Shermandin Artmeladze, Luke Edcor, and David Luzolo while long-serving Malaki Toussaint departed for Leatherhead.

Malaki Toussaint in action for Romford

“We put a brand new squad together from scratch in pre-season and I wanted to keep the cluster of the team together, but obviously with results going against us we needed to plug some holes.

“We needed to get players in that would be effective in those areas that we needed.

“I’ve known Malaki a long time and he’s always had aspirations to try playing higher. He’s been a loyal servant to the club, been here through the ups and downs.

“He was here before the Glenn Tamplin era when we came in and he was here during that, so he has been a part of it for a long time now.

“An opportunity came around and I think it was only fair to let him experience playing a step higher. He goes with our best wishes.”



