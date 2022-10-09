Raiders hit Hull for six to earn National League points

Everyone Active Raiders claimed their second win of the National League season with a 6-2 success at Hull Seahawks.

Having beaten Bristol Pitbulls on the first day of the 2022-23 campaign, Raiders had taken just a single point from their next five matches - in an overtime loss at Sheffield Steeldogs.

But they proved too strong for struggling Hull, who were condemned to a seventh successive defeat in their first season back on ice.

Raiders travelled without Erik Piatak, Mikey Power and Ashley Jackson, with Adam Laishram returning to the side and assisting Jacob Ranson as he gave them an early lead inside six minutes with his first goal of the campaign.

Jacob Ranson put Everyone Active Raiders ahead at Hull with his first goal of the season - Credit: John Scott

The hosts called a timeout and levelled a minute later through Lee Pollitt, but Raiders regained the lead before the first break through Matt Gomercic, assisted by captain Aaron Connolly and Blaho Novak.

The second period was barely a minute old when Jake Sylvester netted a third Raiders goal, as Novak picked up his second assist of the night, and 19 seconds later it was 4-1 as Sylvester struck again, helped by Harry Gulliver.

Sylvester completed a straight hat-trick just past the game's midway point, with Tommy Huggett and Brandon Ayliffe credited with assists, but Cameron Hamill hit back with a second Hull goal a minute later.

Raiders were dominating the shot count 28-15 after 40 minutes and added the only goal of the third period with just over a minute remaining as Connolly got in on the act.

Sean Easton's side face a much tougher test on Sunday in the second half of their double-header as they Leeds Knights, who have won all six of their matches played to date.

Raiders scorers: Jake Sylvester 3, Aaron Connolly 1+1, Jacob Ranson 1, Matt Gomercic 1, Blaho Novak 0+2, Adam Laishram 0+1, Harry Gulliver 0+1, Tommy Huggett 0+1, Brandon Ayliffe 0+1.

Shots on goal: Jordan McLaughlin (H) 41 Ethan James (R) 22.