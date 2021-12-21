Hornchurch youngster Jili Buyabu signs for Sheffield United
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Hornchurch youngster Jili Buyabu has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Sheffield United under-23s following an impressive trial at the Championship club.
The former Crystal Palace youngster was in training with Chelsea earlier this season, and has three goals and four assists to his name this season, having been linked with a number of Championship clubs throughout.
The likes of Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United had previously been linked with 18-year-old Buyabu.
Manager Mark Stimson said: “The lad has done brilliantly for us, he came in through someone that I knew, he has been exceptional and there was interest around him.
“He got the trial at Sheffield United, we wish him all the best, and look out for his progress.
“It’s something I've always done since being a manager, when I came to Hornchurch they had George Saunders, who has gone to Dagenham and now Jili is another one.
“Shame we couldn’t keep him for this season as he has been a big player for us. We won’t stand in the way of anyone’s dream move of becoming a professional football player. We’ve helped him on his way and we know he has loved his time at the club.
“Even last week we knew he had signed but wanted to be part of the team and at the end of the game he chucked his shirt out to the fans. He’s a good character.”
The boss was also keen to reflect on an ‘amazing’ 2021 as they head into the festive break after winning the FA Trophy last season.
“Looking back at last year as a whole, the situation we was in, and at what the players and the club achieved it was second to none.
“The year 2021 was fantastic for this football club, to go to Wembley Stadium, and put in a performance like we did and win the Trophy was unexpected and amazing. It will live in our memories forever.
“Merry Christmas, spend as much time with your family and loved ones as possible as they’re precious times.”
Hornchurch will make the trip to Potters Bar Town on Monday, December 27 at 1pm after seeing the clash with Horsham postponed.
“It is frustrating as we’re obviously in a good bit of form, but it’s understandable as there is a lot of Covid going around at the moment, so whatever we’re told we’ve got to get on with it."