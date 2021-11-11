'Worthing are best team in league,' says Hornchurch boss Stimson

Worthing have proved they’re the best team in the league, Hornchurch's manager Mark Stimson has insisted ahead of their clash.

The Urchins will welcome the leaders to Bridge Avenue on Tuesday evening following a weekend off from action.

The boss will be hoping to have a few more options at his disposal by then, including right-back Mickey Parcell following his one-match suspension.

“I would say it’s more than tricky, it’s the second-toughest game of the season, the toughest game is Worthing away,” Stimson said.

“They’re the best team in the league, they’ve proved that in the last couple of years, and they are where they are in the league for a reason.

You may also want to watch:

“They’ve got a fantastic squad there, they’re a very good side, so we will be tested. We’re looking forward to it as you always want to test yourself against the best.”

Ade Cole of Haringey and Ollie Muldoon of Hornchurch

The boss is hoping they can now remain without too many injuries as they look to push on.

“If we could only have two or three players missing at the most on a game day, I would take that. We’ve got from eight, and even against Haringey, we had four missing.

“It’s a long season and the next two months are the important ones. If you can get amongst it then it’s an exciting new year.”

Hornchurch sealed a 1-0 win over Merstham thanks to Charlie Ruff on Saturday, before then beating Haringey Borough 3-0 on Tuesday evening with goals from Lewwis Spence, Liam Nash and Jili Buyabu.

“I think the most important thing is that the players are getting their fitness levels back up, the injury situation has been crazy.

“Saying that we had Rickie Hayles serving his three-game ban and Mickey Parcell missing with a one-game suspension, but the two lads we’ve brought in from Dagenham both started and done well, so that was pleasing.

Liam Nash of Hornchurch and Scott Mitchell of Haringey Borough - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It was a good six points, that was our aim, so that was brilliant and to keep two clean sheets with the backline changing in both games was pleasing as well.”

He added: “You shouldn’t rely on just one or two players to score the goals, it’s always nice to spread them around, and Lewwis Spence’s goal was definitely a goal of the season contender.

“Great vision and to hit it from that distance to beat the goalkeeper was really good to see. Great goal.”



