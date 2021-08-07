Hornchurch crowned Pitching In Super Cup champions with Warrington win

Published: 2:42 PM August 7, 2021

Hornchurch were crowned Pitching In Super Cup champions with a 3-2 victory over FA Vase winners Warrington Rylands.

A brace from Liam Nash and a late goal from substitute Sam Higgins helped the Urchins to victory at Bridge Avenue.

The two clubs with unforgettable days at Wembley fresh in their memories are set rose the curtain on the new Trident League season by battling it out for the inaugural Pitching In Super Cup.

A solid defensive clearance from Warrington’s Richard Smith as the centre-back got back to clear the danger after Chris Dickson chipped the ball over the goalkeeper and then tried to race in on goal in the fifth minute of play.

The resulting corner was swung in by Urchins attacking midfielder Charlie Ruff which found attacker Liam Nash whose shot was denied by shot-stopper Graeme McCall.

The visitors Stephen Milne broke through shortly after and looked to square it to Kane Drummond but the winger was unable to control the ball and failed to get a shot away.

In the 17th minute a corner from Warrington nearly found the head of Rick Smith before the rebound was crossed back in but Joseph Coveney was unable to head his effort on target as the ball landed on top of the net.

A minute later free-scoring Liam Nash tried his luck as he drove towards goal but his effort was blocked by Callum Lees.

Nash broke in behind the Warrington backline, slowed down and picked out the top right corner to make it 1-0 in the 25th minute as they hit the visitors on the counter attack as they broke into the box where Rickie Hayles cut Kane Drummond dead in his tracks inside the Urchins box.

Four minutes later Nash and Ruff linked up nicely before the latter was brought down to award the Urchins a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Up stepped Nash who forced McCall into a save as he looked to pick out the bottom right corner.

Hayles and Ruff both went close with half-volleys as the half-time whistle came closer as Bridge Avenue.

Former Barnet youngster Ruff was brought down on the edge of the box at the stroke of half-time with the free-kick finding Dickson alone inside the box.

The experienced striker looked to slot the ball into the bottom right corner but McCall pulled off a fantastic save as he got his palm to it.

Early in the second-half McCall came to the rescue once again as he pulled off a great save to deny a header from Nash at the back post after he was picked out by right-back Mickey Parcell.

Jack Tinning laid the ball off to Stephen Milne and the striker lets an unbelievable strike fly that hits the under side of the crossbar to level the score in the 59th minute.

Ten minutes later McCall came up big once again as he denied Jordan Clark's effort from inside the box after a Charlie Ruff corner bounced from side-to-side.

In the 76th minute Urchins winger Brown weaved inside with some nifty footwork, looked to play it to Nash, but his effort was held by McCall.

Hornchurch substitute Sam Higgins and Nash linked up well with the latter being brought down on the break.

The 25-year-old former Gillingham forward Nash shot under the big wall of Warrington and it trickled into the back of the net to make it 2-1 with four minutes left to play.

Two minutes later Hornchurch made it 3-1 as Brown raced up the pitch from the half-way before beating the full-back and picking out Higgins who nodded the ball home.

Joseph Coveney tucked home a free-kick with the final kick of the ball in the 94th minute to make it 3-2.

Hornchurch: Thackway, Parcell, Clark, Hayles, Sutton, Muldoon, Spence (Christou 46), Brown, Ruff (Hassan 90+2), Nash, Dickson.

Unused subs: Karby, Gibbs.

Warrington Rylands: McCall, Simpson, Tinning, Smith, Denman, Lees (Dolan 63), Gerrard, Sheen (Hassall 63), Milne, Coveney, Drummond (Sambor 82).

Unused subs: Hilton.