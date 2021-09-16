News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

FA Cup is the best competition in the country, says Hornchurch boss

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:30 AM September 16, 2021   
Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (R) during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, Pitching In Isthmian Leag

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (right) - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The FA Cup is the biggest competition in the country and Walthamstow will be hoping to spoil Hornchurch’s party insists manager Mark Stimson. 

The Urchins will welcome the in-form Essex Senior League side to Bridge Avenue on Saturday for the second qualifying round tie. 

“It’s FA Cup, it’s massive, it’s the best competition in this country and it’s known world wide,” Stimson said. 

“Walthamstow are going to come and want to spoil our party like we spoilt a lot of parties last year, so we’ve got to make sure we do our stuff right, then we’ll get a positive result.” 

Hornchurch endured mixed fortunes as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday, but they bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Margate on Tuesday evening. 

You may also want to watch:

Ben Greenhalgh opened the scoring early for Gate in the second-half, but his effort was cancelled out by a brace from in-form striker Sam Higgins. 

“The two results, one positive, and one not so positive as such but against two good sides. I went on record to say Bishop’s Stortford will be up there amongst it.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Gentle giant' driven propped up on van's floor with serious head injury, inquest hears
  2. 2 Traffic: Protests cause M25 chaos between Upminster and QE2 Bridge
  3. 3 Investigation into Collier Row woman's death reopened
  1. 4 Hornchurch pub licensing meeting postponed due to 'possibly prejudicial' email
  2. 5 Gidea Park school to celebrate 100th birthday
  3. 6 Hornchurch man ‘lucky’ for rare disorder diagnosis, thanks to junior doctor
  4. 7 'Proud’ Hornchurch mum accepts lifesaving donor son's posthumous university award
  5. 8 Warning: M25 delays as QE2 bridge closed due to police incident
  6. 9 'Heads should roll': Drug dealers left on Romford streets for eight months
  7. 10 New Taco Bell restaurant to open in Romford

“They pipped us 1-0 in a really tight game. Both teams not creating many chances, to come away with a loss was disappointing, but it was then about how we reacted against a team who hadn’t been beaten. 

“First-half both sides were going for it and couldn’t score, second-half we came out and they got quite a fortunate goal. 

“The reaction after that was outstanding from the boys involved, although we had a couple missing, the boys that stepped in really stood up to that challenge to come away with a real well-deserved win.” 

The boss was full of praise for Sam Higgins who took his tally up to eight goals in all competitions while the Urchins have also brought in new faces Jili Buyabu and Maxwell Statham. 

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates dur

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch celebrates a goal with his team-mates - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Sam is all about service, if you get the ball into him, he’s proven at the level and the level above but you have to get the ball into him. 

“We didn’t get the ball into him on Saturday so it was impossible for him to do anything whereas last night (Tuesday) we had a couple of wide players that really got beyond their full-backs. 

“Young full-back Maxwell Statham making his debut at right-back he even put a cross in for the second.  

Non-League Football
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brick Lane Bagel Co

Business

Brick Lane Bagel Co confirms multiple delis to open around Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch Road Post Office

New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Co-op store opening

New Co-op set to open in Gidea Park

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Liberty Shopping Centre. Photo: Google Maps

Planning and Development

New salon and spa planned for Romford shopping centre

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon