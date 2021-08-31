Match Report
Isthmian Premier
Hornchurch
Sam Higgins (15, 25)
Rickie Hayles (68)
Ellis Brown (86)
Potters Bar Town
Hornchurch cruise past Potters Bar Town in convincing victory
Liam Purton
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Hornchurch sealed a comfortable 4-0 victory over Potters Bar Town to bounce back to winning ways in the Isthmian Premier Division on Bank Holiday Monday.
A brace from Sam Higgins as well as goals from Rickie Hayles and Ellis Brown helped the Urchins seal the three points at Bridge Avenue.
The Urchins starting line-up was elevated with the return of Ronnie Winn in the centre of midfield as well as the return of goalkeeper Joe Wright to add more experience into the back line.
Hornchurch's early pressure forced Potters Bar Town into mistakes and nullifying their speed.
The Urchins then got up and running when Liam Nash was fouled by Hafed Al Droubi leading to a penalty being converted by Higgins.
You may also want to watch:
Then 10 minutes later Higgins doubled the lead with a low shot into the left hand corner after Joe Christou pounced on a lazy pass by Aryan Tajbakhsh.
The game then slowed down with no real chances being made by either side.
Most Read
- 1 Male arrested after reported threats of acid attack in Hornchurch
- 2 Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury
- 3 Road and rail disruptions in and around Havering next week
- 4 CCTV appeal after teenage couple targeted in violent robbery on train
- 5 Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care unit build
- 6 'Why does the UK love this particular swearword?'
- 7 Plans to house asylum seekers at Hornchurch hotel shelved for second time
- 8 Decades-old Romford bus route 575 ‘reluctantly’ withdrawn
- 9 Best places around Romford for coffee and cake, according to TripAdvisor
- 10 Appeal after £9,000 racing bike stolen from train
But as the second half began, defender Tajbakhsh raised his arm into the face of Christou and received a yellow card, but then after talking back to the referee was given a second yellow and sent off.
Urchins dominated play after the sending off and caused Potters Bar Town countless problems.
A well worked corner by Nash was swung in for Rickie Hayles to plant a header into the bottom right hand corner for 3-0.
Then, just before the full time whistle blew, Charlie Ruff played a lofted ball towards Ellis Brown, who displayed his strength to keep a Potters Bar Town defender away and slotted a fierce shot into the bottom left hand corner to seal a comfortable 4-0 victory.
It was just the kind of result Hornchurch had been thriving for, after defeat to Kingstonian, especially against a usually tricky opponent in Potters Bar Town, who had also had a similar start to the season to Urchins.
This dominant display by the Urchins showed their ambition for the rest of the season to make it difficult for teams to beat them at home.