Match Report

Isthmian Premier

Hornchurch

4

Sam Higgins (15, 25)

Rickie Hayles (68)

Ellis Brown (86)

Potters Bar Town

0

Hornchurch cruise past Potters Bar Town in convincing victory

Logo Icon

Liam Purton

Published: 12:08 PM August 31, 2021   
Ellis Brown of Hornchurch scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates dur

Ellis Brown of Hornchurch scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch sealed a comfortable 4-0 victory over Potters Bar Town to bounce back to winning ways in the Isthmian Premier Division on Bank Holiday Monday.

A brace from Sam Higgins as well as goals from Rickie Hayles and Ellis Brown helped the Urchins seal the three points at Bridge Avenue.

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch. scores the third goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Tow

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch. scores the third goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Urchins starting line-up was elevated with the return of Ronnie Winn in the centre of midfield as well as the return of goalkeeper Joe Wright to add more experience into the back line.

Hornchurch's early pressure forced Potters Bar Town into mistakes and nullifying their speed.

The Urchins then got up and running when Liam Nash was fouled by Hafed Al Droubi leading to a penalty being converted by Higgins.

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team with a penalty during Hornchurch vs Pot

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team with a penalty during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Then 10 minutes later Higgins doubled the lead with a low shot into the  left hand corner after Joe Christou pounced on a lazy pass by Aryan Tajbakhsh.

The game then slowed down with no real chances being made by either side.

But as the second half began, defender Tajbakhsh raised his arm into the face of Christou and received a yellow card, but then after talking back to the referee was given a second yellow and sent off.

Ollie Muldoon of Hornchurch and Samson Esan of Potters Bar during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, Pi

Ollie Muldoon of Hornchurch and Samson Esan of Potters Bar during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Urchins dominated play after the sending off and caused Potters Bar Town countless problems.

A well worked corner by Nash was swung in for Rickie Hayles to plant a header into the bottom right hand corner for 3-0.

Then, just before the full time whistle blew, Charlie Ruff played a lofted ball towards Ellis Brown, who displayed his strength to keep a Potters Bar Town defender away and slotted a fierce shot into the bottom left hand corner to seal a comfortable 4-0 victory.

It was just the kind of result Hornchurch had been thriving for, after defeat to Kingstonian, especially against a usually tricky opponent in Potters Bar Town, who had also had a similar start to the season to Urchins.

This dominant display by the Urchins showed their ambition for the rest of the season to make it difficult for teams to beat them at home.

Non-League Football

