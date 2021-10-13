Hornchurch boss Stimson reveals new signings are expected

Published: 5:00 PM October 13, 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is working hard to bring in reinforcements to bolster his squad after a slow start to the new season.

The Urchins will welcome strugglers Leatherhead to Bridge Avenue on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways after a miserable week.

The boss is hoping to have some new faces available for selection along with a few returning from injury.

“I think that will happen this weekend, there may be a couple back, and there may be one or two new faces in if we can get them over the line,” Stimson said.

“I have been talking to a couple of players now for what seems like forever as they’re associated with other clubs, so it’s not that easy.

“We’re working so hard behind the scenes to try make things happen. We’ve been working on that since probably 30 minutes after the trophy final in May, when I was trying to sign someone.

“Unfortunately he stayed in the National League, quite local - say no more."

Hornchurch suffered a second consecutive defeat in the Isthmian Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Cheshunt at Bridge Avenue.

The referee speaks to the Hornchurch management team

An 81st-minute strike from Amadou Kassarate helped Craig Edward’s side seal the three points.

This followed a late 4-3 defeat to East Thurrock United on Saturday.

“Very disappointing," Stimson said. "Going into the week and looking at the two games, you have a points tally that you would like to get. Obviously you have to put everything into consideration, who we’ve got available, but also who you’re playing against.

“To come away with 0 points is very disappointing. To score three goals away from home and not get anything out of the game. That’s the first time in my 20 years of management that’s happened to me. That was hard to take.

“Against Cheshunt I think they had one shot on goal, we must have had five or six, and like Saturday the winner was a free header.

“A lot of managers and coaches you talk to will agree there is not a lot you can do about that, that is the individual standing up being counted and doing his job.

“At the moment one or two of ours are not, so we’ve got to address it.”