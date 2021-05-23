Player ratings: A great team effort sees Hornchurch crowned FA Trophy champions

Published: 9:16 AM May 23, 2021

Hornchurch lift the FA Trophy during Hereford FC vs Hornchurch, Buildbase FA Trophy Final Football at Wembley Stadium on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

It was a complete team effort as Hornchurch were crowned FA Trophy champions thanks to a 3-1 win over Hereford at Wembley Stadium.

Joe Wright (10) - The shot-stopper couldn’t do much about the Hereford goal, but pulled off some big saves second-half.

Mickey Parce of Hornchurch celebrates Hornchurch first goal during Hereford FC vs Hornchurch, Buildbase FA Trophy Final Football at Wembley Stadium on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Mickey Parcell (10) - Pure character, blocked plenty of shots and crosses, got forward well. Urged the fans on when they were down and was an instrumental part.

Rickie Hayles (10) - The experienced centre-back took the armband when Spence went off, much like Parcell plenty of blocks, and last ditch defensive plays.

Jordan Clark (10) - Clark played with heart and effort much like the rest of the squad. His highlight was nabbing the ball inside the box when going forward. He created a real energy with that play.

You may also want to watch:

Remi Sutton (10) - The left-back moved the ball up the pitch well and put in a pitch at both ends of the pitch.

Ollie Muldoon (10) - Muldoon, the former Sanders student, was fantastic with his link-up play as Hornchurch got on the ball and became dominant in the second-half.

Lewwis Spence (10) - Captain Spence was very vocal throughout and strong in the tackle. Leads by example.

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch kiss the FA Trophy during Hereford FC vs Hornchurch, Buildbase FA Trophy Final Football at Wembley Stadium on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Joe Christou (10) - The work rate from Joe Christou was second to none, the midfielder never stops running, and was strong up against a big Hereford defence.

Ellis Brown (10) - Blistering pace from Ellis Brown. Caused the Hereford full-back problems with his speed all match. Late on he used it to burn past the backline and find the back of the net to make it 3-1.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch and Liam Nash of Hornchurch celebrate with each other after winning the FA Trophy during Hereford FC vs Hornchurch, Buildbase FA Trophy Final Football at Wembley Stadium on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Liam Nash (10) - The FA Trophy top goal scorer said he was going to score at Wembley and he did. Superb performance, capped off with the winner.

Sam Higgins (10) - Worked hard, threw himself about, and even come deep to get on the ball early in the match when Hereford were the dominant side.

Substitutes:

Charlie Ruff (10) - The young creative midfielder came on and provided a bit of magic. Netted the equaliser then provided some real skill in the build up to the second goal.

Charlie Ruff of Hornchurch holds the FA Trophy during Hereford FC vs Hornchurch, Buildbase FA Trophy Final Football at Wembley Stadium on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Chris Dickson (10)- The energy Dickson provided was key and he picked up two assists as they fought back to become champions.

Charlie Stimson (10) - Stimson came on very late on, but done what was needed, and put in a shift for the final few minutes.