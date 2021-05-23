Player ratings: A great team effort sees Hornchurch crowned FA Trophy champions
- Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo
It was a complete team effort as Hornchurch were crowned FA Trophy champions thanks to a 3-1 win over Hereford at Wembley Stadium.
Joe Wright (10) - The shot-stopper couldn’t do much about the Hereford goal, but pulled off some big saves second-half.
Mickey Parcell (10) - Pure character, blocked plenty of shots and crosses, got forward well. Urged the fans on when they were down and was an instrumental part.
Rickie Hayles (10) - The experienced centre-back took the armband when Spence went off, much like Parcell plenty of blocks, and last ditch defensive plays.
Jordan Clark (10) - Clark played with heart and effort much like the rest of the squad. His highlight was nabbing the ball inside the box when going forward. He created a real energy with that play.
Remi Sutton (10) - The left-back moved the ball up the pitch well and put in a pitch at both ends of the pitch.
Ollie Muldoon (10) - Muldoon, the former Sanders student, was fantastic with his link-up play as Hornchurch got on the ball and became dominant in the second-half.
Lewwis Spence (10) - Captain Spence was very vocal throughout and strong in the tackle. Leads by example.
Joe Christou (10) - The work rate from Joe Christou was second to none, the midfielder never stops running, and was strong up against a big Hereford defence.
Ellis Brown (10) - Blistering pace from Ellis Brown. Caused the Hereford full-back problems with his speed all match. Late on he used it to burn past the backline and find the back of the net to make it 3-1.
Liam Nash (10) - The FA Trophy top goal scorer said he was going to score at Wembley and he did. Superb performance, capped off with the winner.
Sam Higgins (10) - Worked hard, threw himself about, and even come deep to get on the ball early in the match when Hereford were the dominant side.
Substitutes:
Charlie Ruff (10) - The young creative midfielder came on and provided a bit of magic. Netted the equaliser then provided some real skill in the build up to the second goal.
Chris Dickson (10)- The energy Dickson provided was key and he picked up two assists as they fought back to become champions.
Charlie Stimson (10) - Stimson came on very late on, but done what was needed, and put in a shift for the final few minutes.