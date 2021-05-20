Hornchurch are going to Wembley to win insists manager Stimson
- Credit: Ken Mears
Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson insists his side are going to Wembley to win not just enjoy the occasion.
The Urchins will walk out at the national stadium on Saturday (4.15pm) to face Hereford in the FA Trophy final after an amazing run to the main stage.
It’s a huge achievement to make the final but they are now solely focused on taking that last step and ending the journey with some silverware.
“When you’re in any competition you want to win as many games as you can and go as far as you can. We’ve made the final, spoke about the amazing achievement that it is, and everyone is of course proud of that,” Stimson said.
“From a player or a manager's view you want to take it one step further by winning it and that’s what we’re going to do.
“We know it’s going to be difficult, it’s going to be a tough game, as we’re playing against a good Hereford side. Any side that reaches a cup final is a good side so upmost respect to them and everything crossed we get the bit of luck that we need.”
Boss Stimson has won the Trophy four times already, but bagging a fifth is not on his mind - he wants to win for the players, and everyone at the Bridge Avenue club.
“That doesn’t bother me one bit to be fair, this is all about my players, they deserve this," he added.
"They’ve put all the hard work in, obviously I've been there to guide them, but from my own experiences this is for the players and everyone associated with Hornchurch Football Club.
“All the work, I thank everyone, and not just for the last six to eight weeks but the last six months and probably even years before I got here.
“This is for those guys, I want them to enjoy the day, and whatever happens just be proud of their team because I am.
“I hope they can do what I've been lucky enough to do by winning the trophy.”
Hornchurch will have 3,000 fans in attendance and former Gillingham boss Stimson is urging them to be noisy.
“Sing as loud as you can because every bit of effort will go onto the players. I can’t wait to see and hear that as our normal 300 to 400 make lots of noise, so a few more hundred on top of that It’s going to be really exciting,” he said.