Hornchurch face tough task chasing leaders Chelmsford but will give it a go

Published: 10:00 AM August 6, 2021

B Gordon in batting action for Hornchurch during Hornchurch CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 10th July 2021

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon knows they face a tough task in trying to chase down leaders Chelmsford but says they will give it their best shot.

The Harrow Lodge Park outfit make the short trip to Harold Wood on Saturday as they look to finish the campaign strongly.

They currently sit fourth in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division behind Chelmsford, Wanstead & Snaresbrook and Brentwood with five games to be played.

“It’s obviously going to be difficult to catch Chelmsford now, but we have got the better fixtures on paper, whereas the big boys have all got to play each other so hopefully we can have a good run of results to put ourselves as far up there as we can,” Gordon said.

“We played against them earlier in the season, they are struggling but it’s not an easy game, and it’s a difficult place to play over there. The pitch isn’t very good so we need to play to our strengths then hopefully on the day we’ll be good enough to beat them.

“We’ve got a few boys coming back in the next couple of weeks so hopefully we can have a good run, but we’ll see how it ends up in a few weeks.”

M Westfield of Hornchurch is bowled out by J Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead during Hornchurch CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 10th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch had their match with Brentwood abandoned at the weekend but the skipper felt that worked out reasonably well for his side in the end.

Gordon won the toss and elected to field first but Aaron West’s side scored 276-4 before declaring thanks to West (90) and Christopher Green (108).

Hornchurch managed 39-2 in reply before the game was called off due to the heavy downpour of rain.

“It seems like every home game we play we’re putting the covers on, it’s been an absolute nightmare this season, but it probably did us a favour getting abandoned in the end," added Gordon.

“It suited us a lot more than it suited them. Chris Green and Westy both batted well, and as I've said before we’re a bit short this year, but we did alright. It would have been a difficult chase with their bowling attack and the way the pitch was with the weather.”