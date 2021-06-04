Hornchurch captain Gordon hoping they have kick started their season

Published: 10:00 AM June 4, 2021

Adeel Malik of Hornchurch celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Tom Oakley during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 29th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon is hoping victory over Brentwood can now kickstart their season as they face local rivals Harold Wood this weekend.

Gordon’s men welcome Craig Perrin’s Wood to Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday as they look to find more consistency in a bid to climb up the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division table.

“It’s about building on this and not letting it slack, beating a team like Brentwood should help build confidence, and help us push on for a title hopefully,” Gordon said.

“Hopefully the weather will be nice again, we can get another win, and kick on up the league table.

“It’s never an easy game against them, we know they’ve got some really good players, so we need to be on it. A nice local derby as well.”

They sealed a five-wicket victory over Brentwood after having won the toss and elected to field where they restricted their opponents to a score of 151-5 with the wickets being spread out.

In reply, they reached their target thanks to Gordon (34), Adeel Malik (30) and Muhammad Irfan (39).

Hornchurch followed that with a nine-wicket win over Shenfield and eight-wicket win over Hadleigh & Thundersley in the T20 Cup.

“It was the most enjoyable weekend yet of our season, as we started off a bit rusty, but it was a great weekend for the boys,” added Gordon.

“To beat a top side in Brentwood, it was always going to be tough, but we got there in the end and then the T20 wins put us through to the finals day.

“Hopefully we can now build on from here now.”

Gordon was full of praise for the entire team in the Brentwood win, adding: “I’ve never been over there when it’s a bit soft so we didn’t know what to do, I normally bat first, but we won the toss and we put them in which seemed to pay off.

“The bowlers did brilliantly. I'll be honest, I tried to just stay there as we were losing a few wickets, then let the other boys smash it from ball one, so I was trying to be the anchor in the side.

“Thankfully it worked this week.”