Fourth isn't the worse after a tough season says Hornchurch captain

Published: 11:15 AM September 2, 2021

M Irfan of Hornchurch celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of L Hawes during Billericay CC (batting) vs Hornchurch CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at the Toby Howe Cricket Ground on 12th June 2021

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon insists finishing fourth in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division will make the season not seem as bad after going through some struggles this summer.

The Harrow Lodge Park outfit travel to Hadleigh & Thundersley on Saturday for the final game of the campaign as they look to cement fourth spot although their opponents sit just behind in fifth.

Captain Gordon has been disappointed overall with the season but hopes his side can finish strong and get back to competing for silverware next year.

“It’s the last game of the season, so hopefully the boys are up for it, and if we can end up getting fourth place then it’s not been too bad especially with the availability we’ve had this season,” Gordon said.

“We’ve had Irfan (Muhammad) go home after six weeks, Bonesy (Michael Bones) did his back in at the start of the season, so he missed the whole season. We’ve had others that haven’t played much like Sainsy (Chris Sains).

“We’ve had a bit of a struggle this season, but If we can finish fourth then it’s not the worst, and hopefully we can improve next season and be back fighting for titles.”

Hornchurch endured a three-wicket defeat to Chingford last weekend after they were bowled out for 147 despite a good knock from Adeel Malik (37).

Chingford reached their target to pick up victory in their final home fixture of the campaign much to the disappointment of skipper Gordon who watched on from the sidelines due to injury.

“It wasn’t a very good result, we should've beaten them, but once again the story of the day was not getting enough runs. That’s been the story of the season," he added.

“It was very frustrating to watch, but it is what it is, the season has come to a lull. I wouldn’t really want to look at the averages this year.

“That is what has cost us at the end of the day this season. The batting has been consistently poor, I know it’s not been the easiest summer with the weather and the wickets, but it’s not been very good either way.”