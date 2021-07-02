Hornchurch captain wants side to remain focused despite Irfan blow

Published: 12:00 PM July 2, 2021

M Irfan of Hornchurch celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of L Hawes during Billericay CC (batting) vs Hornchurch CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at the Toby Howe Cricket Ground on 12th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon is urging his side to remain focused as they attempt to extend their lead at the top of the Hamro Foundation Essex League.

Gordon's side welcome Hadleigh & Thundersley to Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday on the back six consecutive wins in the Premier Division and 10 in all competitions.

“We need to remain focused as we know Hadleigh are a tough side to beat, they’ve got a lot of good players, so we’ll have to see,” said Gordon.

“Hopefully we can carry on the good form and play like we have been, but we all need to be at our best to beat them.

“We have to keep pushing if we want to stay at the top as there's a lot of good teams behind us. The next five games we’ve got are tough so if we can stay within touch after those games then we’re in a good position.”

Hornchurch sealed a nine-wicket victory over Chingford last weekend after the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first but were bowled out for 94.

Gordon led the way with a superb 6-44 haul, as Merv Westfield (1-11) and Adeel Malik (2-14) also put in displays with the ball.

A Malik in bowling action for Hornchurch during Billericay CC (batting) vs Hornchurch CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at the Toby Howe Cricket Ground on 12th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ronnie Saunders (52 not out) and Paul Murray Jnr (34 not out) helped Hornchurch cruise to their target in reply.

And Gordon added: “It was a really good win on Saturday. We wanted to carry on from where we left off and luckily we did, even though Muhammad Irfan has gone home which is a bit of a nightmare.

"But we’ve still got a strong team. I haven’t been bowling properly for the last few weeks as I hurt my ankle so it was the first time I’ve bowled properly for three or four weeks so it was nice to get back in and bowl well for the team.

“The boys did well, Adeel and Merv both bowled well, and we couldn’t have asked for it to be any better to be honest.”

He added: “It’s funny because I get more nervous chasing low scores like that than I do chasing 200 or 300, I don’t know, maybe just knowing in the past that Hornchurch have had a few collapses,” he chuckled.

“Muzza and Ronnie put on a great partnership to finish the game off nice and easy. They batted brilliantly.”