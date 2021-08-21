Hornchurch let lead slip as they suffer narrow defeat to Cray Wanderers

Published: 4:56 PM August 21, 2021

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch and Anthony Cook of Cray during Hornchurch vs Cray Wanderers, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 21st August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch let an early lead slip as they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian Premier Division.

Urchins attacker Liam Nash opened the scoring but his effort was cancelled out by goals from Jamie Yila and Ejiro Okosieme at Bridge Avenue.

The hosts started brightly with plenty of possession and were almost rewarded in just the second minute as Ellis Brown intercepted the ball, played forward Chris Dickson in behind, where he forced a corner after defender Ejior Okosieme closed him down.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch and Freddy Cray of Cray during Hornchurch vs Cray Wanderers, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 21st August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Cray winger Jamie Yila curled a shot just wide of the right post after some good link-up play down the left flank just moments later.

Attacker Liam Nash opened the scoring in the 14th minute as he volleyed home at the back post after Dickson flicked on a long throw from Joe Christou.

Liam Nash of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Cray Wanderers, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 21st August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The former Gillingham attacker then almost grabbed a second as he smashed a shot into the side netting as the Urchins broke forward.

A fantastic flick on from Charlie Ruff sent Liam Nash in down the left, where the attacker shot back across the goal, but Turner got his hand to it in the 25th minute of play.

Two minutes Cray Wanderers levelled the score as Jamie Yila tucked the ball home into the bottom right corner after a blocked clearance from Urchins defender Jordan Clark.

Jamie Yila of Cray scores the first goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Cray Wanderers, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 21st August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Early in the second-half Brown raced down the right, whipped the ball across the box, where Nash stretched out his left leg but couldn't quite get enough control on it.

Liam Nash brought down Cray Wanderers Anthony Cook on the break to award the visitors a free-kick.

Former Romford defender Ejiro Okosieme nodded home the free-kick to give Cray a 2-1 lead in the 74th minute.

Three minutes later Cray shot-stopper Jack Turner denied the Urchins the chance of levelling the score as he got down to pull a Charlie Ruff volley wide of the post.

Hornchurch pressed forward but couldn't create that killer chance or find the equaliser in the dying stages of the contest.

Hornchurch: Phillips, Parcell, Hayles, Clark, Sutton, Muldoon, Christou, Brown (Higgins 75), Ruff, Nash, Dickson (Stimson 83).

Unused subs: Thackeray, Gibbs, Hassan, Stimson, Higgins

Cray Wanderers: Turner, Brand, Okosieme, Balarabe (Allen 46), Drury, Cook, Brodie (Beckwith 83), Yila, Cray, Coombes (Rogers 72), Taylor.

Unused subs: Nuur and Onoabagbe.



