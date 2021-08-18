Hornchurch boss Stimson urging locals to support his side this season

Published: 11:00 AM August 18, 2021

Hornchurch fans look on during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is urging fans to come and watch his side as they look to start reaching the 500 mark regularly this season.

The Urchins will play their first home league fixture since October 2020 when they host Cray Wanderers on Saturday.

The boss knows it will be a tough test with Cray bringing in a number of players from the National League South, including Anthony Cook and Adam Coombes.

“It will be a good test, Cray started well and they’re going to be a good side with the players they’ve signed, but it's one we’re looking forward to and we’re hoping to hit that 500 mark with the fans,” Stimson said.

“You have to look after yourself first and if we can perform to the level we can then we’ll do well, but if Cray show up on the day and are better than us, then we have to hold our hands up.

“It will be a good test, Danny Kedwell has just gone in there, he will know the level and the level above. I’m sure they’ll be up there challenging.”

FA Trophy winners Hornchurch continued the momentum they’ve created as they sealed a 2-0 victory at Horsham thanks to a Liam Nash brace on the opening day.

Liam Nash is congratulated after scoring for Hornchurch in the Pitching In Super Cup - Credit: Beat Media Group

“It was a good three points, I went on record to say Horsham are a good side, especially on the astro-turf in their first home game, so to go there and get the points was pleasing,” Stimson said.

“More importantly was the performance. First half we were outstanding, and I think they were quite fortunate that it was only two.

“Second half at this level, teams are always going to have their period in the game, they had that but the boys stood firm and defended well.

“To come away with a clean sheet and three points was really pleasing.”

The former Gillingham manager was full of praise for Nash and young shot-stopper Noah Phillips who has joined on a short-term loan deal from Leyton Orient.

“Nashy has been outstanding since he has been with us, his goal return is very good, and he enjoys getting into those areas," he said.

“Both goals on Saturday were inside the six-yard box and that’s important. It’s always nice to score these goals from distance, but to get in those areas is great, and on another day he could have had another couple.

“Fin (Fin Thackway) picked up an injury, so I had to chase many people up, and thanks to Leyton Orient. Simon Royce my old team-mate at Southend United was a big help. I had a chat with him plus I know Noah and his brother Dillion.

“He came in and for someone so young he done really well.”