Hornchurch captain Gordon knows his side need a win at Colchester

Published: 10:30 AM May 20, 2021

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon knows his side desperately need a win after a poor start to the new season.

The Harrow Lodge outfit make the trip to Colchester & East Essex on Saturday as they still search for their first win of the campaign in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division.

They have suffered defeats to Wanstead & Snaresbrook and Chelmsford in their opening two fixtures much to the disappointment of the skipper.

“Hopefully it will be dry, we need to get a win under our belts, as we’ve got off to a bit of a poor start to be honest,” said Gordon.

“They’ve got quite a young side, but they’re up and coming, on our day we should be strong enough to beat them. It’s just about whether we perform or not, but we should do. We’ve just looked rusty so far.”

You may also want to watch:

Hornchurch suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Chelmsford last weekend after losing the toss and being put into bat, as they scored 178-6 with Ronnie Saunders (61) the top scorer.

Chelmsford then managed a score of 182-3 in reply as they were given a revised target of 179 in 36 overs due to the rain.

“It’s horrendous, the weather has been shocking, it’s the worst May I've known for a long time but both teams wanted to get a game in on Saturday even though it was on a wet pitch," added Gordon.

“The toss was quite important and obviously I lost so they put us in, but I didn’t think we put up a bad score, 178 in 36, we just didn’t field very well or bowl that great.”

Saunders was the bright spark for Hornchurch and Gordon is hoping he can continue that form throughout the season.

“Ronnie batted well, he hit the ball nicely, and he got off to a good start and I just hope he can now carry that form on," he said.

Hornchurch will then also play host to Middlesex League Premier Division side Brondesbury at Harrow Lodge on Sunday in the National Cup after it was rained off previously.