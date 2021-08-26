Hornchurch targeting at least a top four finish in the Premier Division

Published: 1:30 PM August 26, 2021

Marc Whitlock in bowling action for Hornchurch during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 29th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch are targeting at least a top-four finish in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division as they bid to book a spot in next season’s National Cup says captain Billy Gordon.

Marc Whitlock is expected to captain Hornchurch as they welcome Chingford to Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday as Gordon misses out through a shoulder injury.

But the captain will be there urging his side on as they look to finish off the campaign as strongly as they possibly can.

“We just want to finish off the season as strong as we can, hopefully get two wins and finish up the table as high as possible,” said Gordon.

“The team is looking forward to it, it’s our last home game of the season, so hopefully the boys can finish it off with a win and that will cement us in fourth place at least – that means we’ll be in the National Cup I think.

“Hopefully we can do that.”

Hornchurch did, however, suffer a narrow 18-run defeat to Belhus last time out after they won the toss and elected to field.

They restricted Belhus to 178-8 with good bowling spells from Whitlock (3-25) and Ronnie Saunders (2-28).

In reply, they were bowled out for 160 with Merv Westfield (56) top scoring as they fell just short, and captain Gordon insists they were not good enough with the bat and haven’t been all season.

“It was a nightmare watching, I'm not good at watching, so it was frustrating but the boys did quite well with the team that we had out," added Gordon.

“It was just the story of the season really, the batting let us down. At one point we looked like we were cruising then we lost a run of wickets very quickly which changed the game.

“The bowling and fielding has been ok, but we’ve struggled with the batting this season.”

Gordon was keen to praise Whitlock and Saunders for their bowling displays.

“Whitlock and Ronnie bowled really well, they always bowl well, but again like I said the batting has cost us. After getting in the position that we did to end up how it did was not very good.”