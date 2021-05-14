Hornchurch have to be at their best in big weekend insists captain Gordon

Published: 9:00 AM May 14, 2021

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch during Hornchurch CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 25th July 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon knows his side will have to be at their best this weekend to seal a first league victory and progress in the National Cup competition.

They welcome Chelmsford to Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday as they look to bounce back from defeat to Wanstead & Snaresbrook in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division season opener.

It is then a chance for Gordon’s men to pit their wits against Middlesex League Premier Division side Brondesbury on the Sunday at home.

“Chelmsford are one of the top sides and will probably be up there as well, so we’ll have to be at our best to beat them,” Gordon said.

“At home we should have a little bit of an advantage, but we mainly hope the weather is decent, as that will make a big difference.”

He added: “I really enjoy the National Cup games as you get to play teams that you’ve never played against before and you get to play at nice grounds.

“The National Cup this year is the top four teams from each of the leagues so you’re never going to face a rubbish side.”

They head into that double-header weekend on the back of a narrow two-wicket defeat to champions Wanstead last weekend.

They lost the toss and were put in to bat after a rain delay, then were bowled out for 105 with Paul Murray (35) top scoring.

After an earl scare, the Herons then reached their target, despite the efforts of captain Gordon (3-4), Muhammad Irfan (2-12) and Adeel Malik (2-19) as the stand-out bowlers.

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead CC attempts to dry the playing area after heavy rain fell ahead of Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Hornchurch CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 8th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It was a really enjoyable game after waiting a few hours to start, I thought it wasn’t going to be on, but Wanstead did brilliantly to get it all ready," added Gordon.

“All of their players were doing all the ground work to help get it ready, so we appreciate it for them doing their best to get the game on.

“It was a brilliant game, Wanstead are always a top side, but at the end of the day I think our extras cost us the game.

“There was 36 extras bowled from our side out of 106 so we have to look at that. It was a bit disappointing, but I was really impressed with the boys and the effort they put in, so for the first game of the season it wasn’t too bad.”

He added: “We’ve got a decent bowling attack this year and our batting on paper is decent, so hopefully we will do alright.”