Heart break of not being able to play is key in Hornchurch's Trophy run

Former professional footballer and current West Ham United coach, Stuart Pearce MBE, surprises players at Hornchurch FC ahead of their FA Trophy final at Wembley on May 22nd, as part of the Entain - Pitching In initiative - Credit: Beat Media

Liam Nash believes the ‘heart-breaking’ prospect of not playing football for months has been the key factor behind Hornchurch’s fairytale run to the FA Trophy final.

The former Gillingham striker has bagged six goals in the Urchins’ run to Wembley and goes into the showpiece occasion against Hereford as the competition’s top scorer.

His tally has included a last-gasp winner in a 5-4 fifth-round triumph over Maidstone and a double in March’s semi-final against National League giants Notts County, who were beaten on penalties to set up Hornchurch’s date with destiny.

County are one of six higher-division sides Mark Stimson’s men have disposed of on their run to date despite not having played a league match since November, with the Pitching In Isthmian League initially suspended before being curtailed in February.

Far from using it as an excuse, however, Nash believes the Urchins have used the lack of regular action as the driving force behind ensuring Trophy matches have continued to appear in the diary.

The prolific frontman, 25, said: “We have treated every game as a cup final – now we’re in one.

“Every game was scaring me as I was thinking ‘if we lose this, I won’t play football for a few months'.

“Football is my life – it always has been and it always will be. Every round has meant so much as we’ve known throughout that defeat would mean three or four months without football, which would be heart-breaking for most of us.

“Knowing each game could be our last has been a real motivator.”

Nash, like his teammates, will be taking a step into the unknown when he walks out under the Arch having only previously visited Wembley to watch England.

The squad were given a taste of what to expect by former Three Lions skipper Stuart Pearce, who visited an Urchins training session in his role as a Pitching In ambassador in the build-up to the final – while boss Mark Stimson has plenty of FA Trophy knowhow having won the competition four times across his playing and managerial career.

And Nash’s prolific form has given him confidence he can rise to the occasion in front of the 3,000 Hornchurch fans who will be roaring their side on.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement for all the players and staff and I’m so thankful the fans can share it with us,” added Nash, who started this season overseas with Boca Gibraltar before joining Hornchurch in October.

“That’s massive, given everything going on in the world, and we are grateful we can give that light at the end of the tunnel for the fans to come and watch us on such a big stage. Hopefully they’ll enjoy it as much as we do.

“I’ve got friends and family coming down, which is massive for me as I’m a big family man, and it’s going to be an unbelievable occasion.

“I’ve dreamt about scoring a hat-trick – mark my words, I will score at Wembley.”

