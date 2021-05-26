Liam Nash 'emotional' just thinking about netting FA Trophy winner
- Credit: Ben Gaby
The FA Trophy's top goal scorer Liam Nash felt emotional just thinking about scoring the winner in the 86th minute for Hornchurch against Hereford at Wembley Stadium.
The 25-year-old, who works as a builder, finished the competition with seven goals in just eight appearances for the Urchins with his final goal being at the national stadium - after stating he would score in the pre-match build-up.
Nash, Charlie Ruff and Ellis Brown all helped Hornchurch fight back from 1-0 down to win the competition where they have gone against the odds throughout.
“It’s something that’s going to live with us players, fans, and anyone that’s associated with the club for as long as we live," said Nash.
"It’s a day I’ll never forget, it feels special of course as it’s always good to score goals, but at the end of the day that’s my job for this club.
“It’s the defenders' job to defend and us strikers to score goals and I’m just happy I can play another part in putting smiles on everyone’s faces for a very long time.
“I said I’d score at Wembley because of the personal belief I have in myself, and to score when all your family are watching you on the biggest stage of English football is something I’ll never get over.
“How I felt when that went in makes me emotional every time I think about it. I won’t be able to describe it in words I think the celebrations say enough.
“What a day, what a team and what a club.”
Hornchurch had dispatched the likes of Bowers & Pitsea, Wingate & Finchley, Tonbridge Angels, Dulwich Hamlet, King’s Lynn Town, Maidstone United, Darlington and Notts County en route to the final, before seeing off Hereford in another upset.
“It’s been something we all could never have dreamt of, but hard work pays off and we’ve proved that," added Nash.
"We’ve grafted week in, week out and believed in each other which is the most important thing.”