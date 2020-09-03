Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch snooker star Gary Filtness believes the senior circuit will become massive

PUBLISHED: 09:30 03 September 2020

Hornchurch snooker player Gary Filtness in action (Pic: Andy Chubb/World Professional Billards and Snooker Association)

Hornchurch snooker player Gary Filtness in action (Pic: Andy Chubb/World Professional Billards and Snooker Association)

Archant

As the World Seniors Snooker Tour continues to grow both in stature and prize money Hornchurch potter Gary Filtness believes the over 40s circuit will eventually become the sport’s equivalent to golf’s US PGA Champions Tour, writes Ziad Chaudry.

Hornchurch snooker player Gary Filtness in action (Pic: Andy Chubb/World Professional Billards and Snooker Association)Hornchurch snooker player Gary Filtness in action (Pic: Andy Chubb/World Professional Billards and Snooker Association)

The 47-year-old finally got to play at the Mecca of snooker, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, for last week’s ROKiT Phones World Seniors Snooker Championship. The Whirlwind from south London, Jimmy White, retained his crown after coming back from four frames down to topple Ireland’s former world champion Ken Doherty 5-4.

And despite playing in front of an empty auditorium and losing to late call-up opponent Wayne Cooper 4-2 in round one on a table described as “damp and sticky”, Filtness enjoyed the pre-match atmosphere.

He had gone in to the event as the world number one due to winning two “super” seniors titles.

“The actual build-up to the competition, being behind the scenes, was very emotional,” he said.“It was everything I expected it to be, just lovely.”

You may also want to watch:

But the poor table conditions and his opponent’s slow play tactics contributed to Filtness’s defeat.

“Playing in front of no crowd helped Wayne really,” he said. “He was very nervous. I wasn’t nervous at all really, I just didn’t land correctly on the balls.

“I basically outplayed him but the balls just didn’t feel kind towards me. We ended up bogging ourselves down.

“I tried to stay positive but the table just didn’t allow it. If you looked at the early round matches everyone was struggling. The only player who never struggled really after a couple of frames was Darren Morgan.”

Filtness, who works full-time as an upholsterer, along as being a snooker coach, reckons he can see top main tour players such as Ronnie O’Sullivan (a player Filtness helped during his schoolboy years), Mark Selby, John Higgins, Stuart Bingham, Mark Allen, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson, Mark Williams and Shaun Murphy all joining a lucrative big-money over 40s circuit in years to come.

“I think another five to ten years it will be massive. It will be like the seniors golf in America. I can see Ronnie O’Sullivan having a little go at it if he gets invited at the big tournaments.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council, Thames Water and Network Rail in disagreement over causes of Rainham flooding

Residents say the overflowing of the sewer in Brookway, Rainham, seemed to be partly to blame for the August floods. Picture: Sharon Owens

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council, Thames Water and Network Rail in disagreement over causes of Rainham flooding

Residents say the overflowing of the sewer in Brookway, Rainham, seemed to be partly to blame for the August floods. Picture: Sharon Owens

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch snooker star Gary Filtness believes the senior circuit will become massive

Hornchurch snooker player Gary Filtness in action (Pic: Andy Chubb/World Professional Billards and Snooker Association)

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Havering AC enjoy success at Southern Counties event

Stephanie Okoro with her winners’ trophy at Chelmsford on Sunday (Pic: Florence Okoro)

FA Cup: Sporting Bengal progress as Clapton, Redbridge and Romford crash out

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Essex Eagles 13-month unbeaten run brought to an end by Hampshire

A Nijjar of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 13th July 2019