Hornchurch set to have open top bus tour to mark FA Trophy success
- Credit: Hornchurch FC
Havering Council will be honouring the achievement of Hornchurch Football Club in winning the FA Trophy with an open top bus parade and a civic reception much to the delight of manager Mark Stimson.
The parade will take place around Hornchurch with the reception taking place at the brand-new Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre on Sunday, July 11.
The boss feels his players deserve to have their achievements honoured in such fashion.
“It’s fantastic news to be honest, I was thinking is something going to happen, and obviously with the restrictions we’ve got at the moment it might be made a little bit difficult but they’ve come up with a date,” Stimson said.
“It’s something to look forward to and when it’s here we’ll all be really proud. Hopefully we can also get as many people out of the streets as possible.”
The Urchins pulled off a string of upsets on the road to Wembley Stadium as they dispatched the likes of Bowers & Pitsea, Wingate & Finchley, Tonbridge Angels, Dulwich Hamlet, King’s Lynn Town, Maidstone United, Darlington, Notts County and then Hereford in the final to be crowned champions.
“I’ve been at clubs before where they’ve all done it, I know Hornchurch is probably at a lower level, but it’s such a big community and something I'm sure people will come out to appreciate what the team has actually done," added Stimson.
The five-time Trophy winner was also keen to thank Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre, who are hosting the reception and have helped his side along the way.
“It’s brilliant, we’ve been there a couple of times, so it’s fitting that they’ve bought into what we asked them to do," he said.
“They helped us out massively with the players now members of the gym. It’s a nice way to finish it off, it’s a nice big open space, and hopefully they make a big thing of it as well, which I'm sure they will.”
The boss also revealed he is currently undergoing negotiations with a number of the squad that enjoyed such success this campaign.