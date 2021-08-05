News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Stimson wants locals to celebrate with Hornchurch 'legends' at bus parade

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:30 PM August 5, 2021   
Hornchurch players celebrating with the FA Trophy during Hereford FC vs Hornchurch, Buildbase FA T

Hornchurch players celebrating with the FA Trophy during Hereford FC vs Hornchurch, Buildbase FA Trophy Final Football at Wembley Stadium on 22nd May 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants locals to flock to the streets in numbers to celebrate with players he describes as ‘legends’ as they host an open top bus parade. 

The Urchins will be hoping for a weekend full of celebrations as they host FA Vase winners Warrington Rylands on Saturday (12.45pm) in the Pitching In Super Cup. 

Havering Council will be honouring the achievement of Hornchurch in winning the FA Trophy with an open top bus parade and a civic reception the following day – starting at 2pm from Bridge Avenue and arriving at Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre an hour later. 

Hornchurch fans celebrating their FA Trophy final win over Hereford - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Hornchurch fans celebrating their FA Trophy final win over Hereford - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

“The weekend is a busy one, Saturday we’ve got this Super Cup, everyone is looking forward to that and that is followed by the FA Trophy parade, which is another day out for the players, staff and hopefully as many fans as possible on the way round,” said Stimson.

“Saturday is a game with a cup so of course we want to win it, but to be honest the parade is a bigger thing if I'm honest because of what we achieved, and we’ve spoke about it many times. 

You may also want to watch:

“I don’t think I've used this word previously, but I would like to use this word, this group of players are Hornchurch legends. 

“The club has won a few things in the past, but nothing compared to this, and this is way beyond anything the club has done before.

“Every single player on that bus on Sunday will be a Hornchurch legend forever and hopefully we can get as many people out there seeing these guys show off and be proud of this huge achievement. 

“It’s phenomenal and will be the closure of this achievement as we’ve then got a massive season ahead to look forward to.” 

Lewwis Spence and Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch kiss the FA Trophy after beating Hereford at Wembley - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Lewwis Spence and Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch kiss the FA Trophy after beating Hereford at Wembley - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

The boss is hoping he and the players can enjoy the celebrations as they even plan on heading into a few pubs in Hornchurch after the event. 

“I’ve heard so many different stories of what the Hornchurch high street was like after the game, the celebrations, and obviously we had our own celebrations," he said.

“After finishing at Harrow Lodge gym we are going to go into the high street with the trophy to a few of the pubs there. It’s a fantastic day to look forward to.”

