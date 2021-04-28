Hornchurch selling special edition FA Trophy shirts ahead of the final

Published: 3:30 PM April 28, 2021

Team members from Hornchurch FC being shown around the Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre - Credit: Ken Mears

Hornchurch have begun selling special FA Trophy final shirts, scarfs, masks and merchandise ahead of the big match on both the club website or ProKit UK.

The Urchins will face National League North side Hereford on Saturday, May 22 at 4.15pm at Wembley Stadium which is expected to have a limited capacity of supporters who might want to get the latest shirts to wear to the match.

Manager Mark Stimson and his side have beaten the likes of Bowers & Pitsea, Wingate & Finchley, Tonbridge Angels, Dulwich Hamlet, King’s Lynn Town, Maidstone United, Darlington and Notts County to get to the final of the prestigious non-league cup competition.

To celebrate their success, the Recorder is also going to be running a special souvenir pull-out in the week leading up to the final and we’re asking fans to send good luck messages to feature in that publication to lee.power@archant.co.uk.