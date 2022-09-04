FA Cup progress for Hornchurch and Romford

Hornchurch and Romford booked their places in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup with victories on Saturday.

Urchins travelled to Suffolk to take on Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Ipswich Wanderers, looking to avoid an upset.

Hornchurch fans look on during the FA Cup tie at Ipswich Wanderers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And Mark Stimson's men, with experienced midfielder Jack Munns making his first start for the club, took the lead midway through the first half thanks to a third goal of the season from Liam Nash, who flicked the ball over the keeper after a good run by Ola Ogunwamide.

Ola Ogunwamide of Hornchurch and Paulo Coelho of Ipswich Wanderers battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The visitors were forced into an early change on the half-hour mark as Charlie Stimson replaced Mark Onyemah - who had been booked after just four minutes - and Tom Wraight moved to left-back.

But they doubled their lead on 37 minutes after a move on the left as substitute Stimson picked out Sam Higgins to bag his third goal in the last four matches.

Evan Bolt of Ipswich Wanderers and Sam Higgins of Hornchurch battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The home side halved the deficit before half-time as Matt Blake netted from the penalty spot, with Urchins defender Nathan Bertram-Cooper booked.

Stimson headed an early chance wide in the second half and saw a shot touched over, before Munns had a free-kick saved and sent another long-range effort over.

Tom Wraight of Hornchurch and Paulo Coelho of Ipswich Wanderers battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Higgins also fired too high, before Hornchurch went 3-1 up on 77 minutes as a long clearance from Joe Wright was headed into his own net by Lewis Kincaid to ensure a happy trip back to Essex.

Essex Senior League Romford, meanwhile, produced a shock against Isthmian North Hashtag United at Mayesbrook Park, running out 3-2 winners.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men after just five minutes when Billy Willis was sent off for handball on the goal line.

And although Boro could not convert the subsequent penalty, they took the lead on 16 minutes through Emmanuel Robe.

Hashtag hit back six minutes before the break to level as Emmanuel Okonja's low shot beat Jake Anderson at the post, but Steve Butterworth's side were back in front midway through the second half as Charlie Morris netted his seventh goal of the campaign.

Jake Gordon of Romford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Jake Gordon made it 3-1 with just two minutes of normal time remaining, with Toby Aromolaran grabbing a last-gasp consolation in the seventh minute of injury time.

Billericay Town beat Leverstock Green, who took the lead from the penalty spot on 48 minutes, as Alfie Cerulli and former Hornchurch striker Chris Dickson netted second-half braces to seal a 4-1 win at New Lodge.

And after picking up another £2,250 in prize money, all clubs will now wait for the draw on Monday to see who they face on September 17.