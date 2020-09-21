Hornchurch racer Thompson helps his team earn a points finish at a tricky Thruxton

Bobby Thompson in action at Thruxton (Pic: Trade Price Cars Racing) Archant

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson and his GKR TradePriceCars.com team was able to secure a points finish at the end of a battling day on track as the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season resumed at Thruxton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bobby Thompson in action at Thruxton (Pic: Trade Price Cars Racing) Bobby Thompson in action at Thruxton (Pic: Trade Price Cars Racing)

The award-winning, Essex-based motor dealership headed to the fastest circuit on the calendar looking to bounce back to form after a tough weekend at Knockhill last month where drivers Bobby Thompson and James Gornall were unable to score.

The pair worked hard through the two free practice sessions to dial in the Audi to the high-speed Hampshire circuit, with the pair then setting their quickest times in the half hour long qualifying session on Saturday afternoon.

Gornall would be the quicker of the pair by just 0.075s having gone six tenths of a second faster than in practice, with Thompson himself half a second faster than his practice best as they qualified in 19th and 20th for the opening race.

Eager to avoid trouble on the opening lap of the race, Thompson made a strong to jump ahead of Gornall off the line and climbed into 18th spot; working his way forward to be running just outside the points in 16th.

You may also want to watch:

Thompson looked well placed to finish inside the points but would suffer with tyre wear in the closing stages and lost a spot on the penultimate lap.

Both drivers headed into race two seeking to move forwards toward the points and a solid start from Bobby saw him end the opening lap running in 15th spot.

Thompson found himself running in 16th spot and was pushing Ollie Jackson hard for the final points scoring position when he suffered a spin into the barriers that forced him into retirement.

A fine opening lap saw Thompson make up eight places from his starting position of 25th and a strong performance saw him rewarded with 15th place and the final point.

Bobby Thompson said: “Saturday was a bit of a challenge for us again but we knew we would have a stronger car on race day like we have done at earlier events this season. We made up places in race one and race two was going okay until something let go on the rear and I went off into the barriers.

“The team did a great job to get the car back out for the final race and we had good pace. To come from the back to 15th is great, and it means quite a lot to me as it rewarded the team for their hard work.

“We’ve made a few changes to the car this weekend that have made it better but it’s also shown a few other things that we need to do. We’ll keep plugging away and hope to challenge for more points when we get to Silverstone.”