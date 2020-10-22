Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson ruled out of Snetterton race with concussion

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson has been ruled out of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship meeting at Snetterton due to the concussion he suffered as a result of his recent accident at Croft.

Thompson, who currently holds a 27 point lead in the Jack Sears Trophy standings, was involved in a high-speed accident in the final race of the weekend at Croft that saw his Audi S3 roll multiple times.

Whilst hard work from bodyshell specialist Willie Poole Motorsport and GKR TradePriceCars.com technical partner AmD Tuning has ensured that the Audi will be race ready for the penultimate round of the year, his medical clearance was not permitted.

The 24-year-old will be forced to take a watching brief for the Norfolk weekend, with his focus on returning to full fitness for the season finale at Brands Hatch next month.

“It’s really frustrating to not be able to race this weekend, particularly when Croft had been going so well,” Thompson said.

“Scoring my best ever qualifying result and then taking two top eight finishes meant it was my best weekend in the BTCC, but that got overshadowed by the incident in race three.

“As a driver, you always want to go out there and race and I was desperate to try and reward the team for all the work that has gone in to repairing the car, but this time, I’ve got to listen to what the experts are saying and sit things out.

“Obviously that isn’t ideal for me in terms of the Jack Sears Trophy but the key thing is that I have points on the board and the guys who are chasing me don’t, so it’s still all to play for.”