Hornchurch racer Thompson endures mixed emotions but extends his Trophy race lead

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson and his BT Motorsport team endured a weekend of mixed emotions as the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship headed for Croft.

Thompson was looking to extend his lead in the Jack Sears Trophy having moved into the championship lead at Silverstone in the previous event.

The weekend started well with Thompson setting the twelfth fastest time in practice and leaving his confidence high going into qualifying despite the arrival of rain adding an extra challenge into the mix.

Penalties for two other drivers meant the youngster would be bumped up to fifth place on the grid for the opening race, which would be held in greasy conditions after more rain overnight.

Dicing for position with the likes of Matt Neal and Ash Sutton throughout, he produced a fine drive to end up with an eighth place finish and leading the Jack Sears Trophy runners home with his best result of the year to date.

Race two followed a similar story as he once again ran well inside the top ten throughout to repeat his result from earlier.

Unfortunately, a weekend of highs would end on a huge low when Bobby was involved in a dramatic accident on the third lap as he was forced onto the grass and his car slid sideways before digging into the infield, where it was launched into a barrel roll before coming to rest on its side.

Thompson was able to climb from the heavily damaged car before being taken to the medical centre for checks, but despite the DNF, Thompson has extended his lead to 27 points and has now scored more points than in his previous two campaigns.

“This has been our best weekend of the season by far,” said Thompson. “We were really strong from the moment we hit the track in practice. Qualifying was absolutely brilliant and fifth on the grid was way than I was expecting - and it could have been even better without losing my best time for track limits.

“Race day was all about trying to stay out of trouble and focusing on the Jack Sears Trophy because there was a really good chance to extend the lead out front. The first two races were great as we were able to stick with the front runners on merit, and two top eight finishes set us up really well for race three.

“Obviously what happened there is really disappointing, but once the car was on the grass there was nothing I could do. When it dug in and started to roll, it was just a case of holding on and waiting for it to stop. I’ve been told it looked dramatic on TV, and it certainly felt like it was where I was sitting.”