Hornchurch racer Thompson bags Jack Sears Trophy for a second time at Silverstone

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson in action at Silverstone (Pic: BT Motorsport) Archant

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson and BT Motorsport was able to celebrate a second Jack Sears Trophy victory in six rounds as the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship visited Silverstone for the latest meeting on the 2020 calendar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson in action at Silverstone (Pic: BT Motorsport) Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson in action at Silverstone (Pic: BT Motorsport)

Going into the weekend Thompson was optimistic about being in the fight for points and the JST honours at the home of British motorsport.

Qualifying in 19th, and although he slipped back a few places in the early stages of the race, the youngster battled hard after an early caution period to work his way back up to 18th place by the finish, emerging ahead of multiple race winner Tom Onslow-Cole after a battle that played out on track through the second half of the race.

The second race of the weekend saw him once again fight back from losing places in the early stages to push towards the points and a battling drive was rewarded with 13th place at the chequered flag.

The final race would be a chaotic affair that was red-flagged after five laps following a huge incident for the Ford of Rory Butcher on the run to Becketts, which saw his car roll after contact with the barriers before coming to rest on the circuit in front of the field.

You may also want to watch:

Thompson was able to take evasive action to avoid the stricken car, although he would sustain damage to the front of his Audi when one of his rivals checked up ahead as the incident unfolded.

The action resumed as a 12-lap sprint, and Thompson ended his weekend with a solid twelfth place finish that ensured a second points score and also made him the Jack Sears Trophy winner for the weekend.

“At the end of the day on Saturday, I was sat in my motorhome eating chocolate and having a moan about how things had gone, so it’s nice to get to the end of race day with a trophy and some champagne instead,” Thompson said.

“We picked people off in the first two races and made some minor changes to the car, and in the final race, we didn’t suffer the drop off in the tyres that we have suffered before - no more than you would expect naturally anyway - and we had a lot more traction.

“I think we’ve found something positive there with the car and that’s down to the hard work from the team as they have worked hard again this weekend, particularly after the red flag when they had to fix a bit of front end damage in a short space of time.

“It’s great to have won the Jack Sears Trophy for a second time and to now be leading the standings is a big bonus. We just have to push hard now to try and make sure we stay out front.”

The team now heads for Croft in North Yorkshire for the seventh meeting of the season in two weeks’ time.