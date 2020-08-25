Hornchurch racer Thompson bags Jack Sears Trophy with impressive form in Cheshire

Bobby Thompson celebrating his Jack Sears Trophy win (Pic: BT Motorsport) Archant

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson and the GKR TradePriceCars.com team was able to celebrate a win in the Jack Sears Trophy at the end of a tough weekend of racing as the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship headed for Oulton Park for the third round of the year.

Bobby Thompson in action at Oulton Park (Pic: BT Motorsport) Bobby Thompson in action at Oulton Park (Pic: BT Motorsport)

The Audi team made the long trip to Cheshire keen to challenge inside the top ten, with Thompson confident about impressing in the Audi S3.

Saturday would prove to be a challenging day with work to do on race day after a difficult qualifying session. Bobby would fail to set a time after a spin at Cascades on his first flying lap left him to starting from 27th and last on the grid.

Race day dawned with rain in the air, and the heavens opened as the cars headed for the grid, with Thompson ultimately swapping to wet tyres before the start of race one - which was delayed after an incident for another driver on the green flag lap.

Once the action finally kicked off in treacherous wet conditions, Bobby’s Audi was quickly on the move jumping into the top 20. After a brief caution period, his charge up the order continued despite a brief scare when the Infiniti of Aiden Moffat suffered a spin in front of him at Old Hall. Into the points by lap eight, Thompson would secure the final point in 15th spot before being promoted to 14th after the exclusion of Josh Cook.

Race two would see a demon start, which saw him rocket up to tenth on the opening lap and from there he would hold his position through to the finish.

Thompson took his place on pole for the final race but would struggle for outright speed and slipped down the order to eventually cross the line in 18th spot. However, his combined results secured the coveted Jack Sears Trophy.

“I’m over the moon to come away with some points and a trophy given what happened in qualifying,” Thompson said.

“The car was absolutely mega in the wet and we were right on the pace, but clearly we have some work to do in the dry as I was struggling with the brakes in race three and just couldn’t do anything.

“I knew in races one and two that we could make up places and pick people off if we were careful and I was hoping it would stay wet for race three but it wasn’t to be.

“It’s a shame the rain didn’t stay as I think we could have picked up a really good finish, but for the team to win the Jack Sears Trophy for the second weekend in a row is a good result.”