Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch potter Parker is eager to test herself against some of best in men’s game

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 February 2019

Hornchurch potter Emma Parker (pic: World Snooker)

Hornchurch potter Emma Parker (pic: World Snooker)

Archant

Teenager set to compete in this week’s BetVictor Shoot Out in Watford

Hornchurch potter Emma Parker believes the chance to play in this week’s BetVictor Shoot Out in Watford is a massive opportunity.

Parker, who became the women’s world under-21 champion in 2017, is one of two female players in the field alongside Reanne Evans.

It will be the first time that women have competed in televised matches in the final stages of a world ranking event in the UK.

The 19-year-old is one of eight players to have been awarded wild card places among the 128-strong field.

The tournament, which runs from February 21-24 at the Watford Colosseum, is televised on Eurosport and Quest.

Parker is currently top of the World Women’s Snooker under-21 rankings and tenth in the overall rankings.

The Hornchurch potter faces India’s Laxman Rawat in the first round in Watford on Friday evening.

The Shoot Out has a unique format with all matches played in a single frame and lasting a maximum of ten minutes.

There is a shot clock of 15 seconds for the first five minutes and ten seconds for the last five.

“I will be nervous on Friday, but hopefully I can put that to one side and play well,” said Parker, who has previously practiced with the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump.

“It is a massive opportunity for myself and Reanne to play on television. Hopefully we can win matches.

“I would love snooker to be my career, but I just have to take it step by step.”

Parker won an amateur tournament in London last weekend, beating several male players and says that has given her a timely boost.

“That has given me confidence,” she added. “I don’t know much about my first-round opponent on Friday, but I’ll just be focused on playing my game.

“I have been practising with a shot clock and my mum has been counting down the seconds for me! It’s not easy as you have to see the shot quickly and then play it.”

Other top stars in action include Shaun Murphy, Barry Hawkins, Kyren Wilson, Ali Carter, Stuart Bingham, Ken Doherty and defending champion Michael Georgiou.

And Parker will hope she can hold her own on what looks set to be an historic occasion for women’s snooker.

Most Read

From the streets of Romford to a flat in Harold Hill: One Havering rough sleeper’s story

Former rough sleeper Hughie Carroll has credited the work of Havering Council and the Salvation Army with getting a roof back over his head. Photo: Havering Council

Witness saw people jump out of the way of car driven ‘erratically’ at crowds in Romford town centre, court told

A snapchat video showed a silver Ford Focus driving into crowds of people in Romford's town centre. Picture: @lordobasa

Rainham private ambulance service rated inadequate by inspectors with allegations of ‘bullying’ among staff

SSG UK Specialist Ambulance Service Ltd in Thames View Business Centre has been rated inadequate by CQC. Photo: PA/Chris Radburn

New online map tracks 30 Japanese knotweed infestations around Romford

The Exposed: Japanese knotweed heatmap in action.

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood Running club smash records at a number of runs

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Chingford league race (Pic: HWRC)

Hornchurch potter Parker is eager to test herself against some of best in men’s game

Hornchurch potter Emma Parker (pic: World Snooker)

Man who allegedly shot and killed deer in Harold Hill appears at court charged with firearms offences

William Alldis at Barkingside Magistrates Court

Havering Council project helps young people in care develop skills, obtain qualifications and pursue a career

Members of the Route2Success project led by Havering Council. Photo: Havering Council

Support local journalism, it’s good for democracy

Culture secretary Jeremy Wright.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists