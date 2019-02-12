Hornchurch potter Parker is eager to test herself against some of best in men’s game

Hornchurch potter Emma Parker (pic: World Snooker) Archant

Teenager set to compete in this week’s BetVictor Shoot Out in Watford

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch potter Emma Parker believes the chance to play in this week’s BetVictor Shoot Out in Watford is a massive opportunity.

Parker, who became the women’s world under-21 champion in 2017, is one of two female players in the field alongside Reanne Evans.

It will be the first time that women have competed in televised matches in the final stages of a world ranking event in the UK.

The 19-year-old is one of eight players to have been awarded wild card places among the 128-strong field.

The tournament, which runs from February 21-24 at the Watford Colosseum, is televised on Eurosport and Quest.

Parker is currently top of the World Women’s Snooker under-21 rankings and tenth in the overall rankings.

The Hornchurch potter faces India’s Laxman Rawat in the first round in Watford on Friday evening.

The Shoot Out has a unique format with all matches played in a single frame and lasting a maximum of ten minutes.

There is a shot clock of 15 seconds for the first five minutes and ten seconds for the last five.

“I will be nervous on Friday, but hopefully I can put that to one side and play well,” said Parker, who has previously practiced with the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump.

“It is a massive opportunity for myself and Reanne to play on television. Hopefully we can win matches.

“I would love snooker to be my career, but I just have to take it step by step.”

Parker won an amateur tournament in London last weekend, beating several male players and says that has given her a timely boost.

“That has given me confidence,” she added. “I don’t know much about my first-round opponent on Friday, but I’ll just be focused on playing my game.

“I have been practising with a shot clock and my mum has been counting down the seconds for me! It’s not easy as you have to see the shot quickly and then play it.”

Other top stars in action include Shaun Murphy, Barry Hawkins, Kyren Wilson, Ali Carter, Stuart Bingham, Ken Doherty and defending champion Michael Georgiou.

And Parker will hope she can hold her own on what looks set to be an historic occasion for women’s snooker.