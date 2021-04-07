Enjoying being together has driven on Hornchurch says Jordan Clark

Published: 12:00 PM April 7, 2021

Hornchurch midfielder Jordan Clark insists they enjoy being together as a team which has helped them on their terrific journey in the FA Trophy.

The Urchins dispatched the likes of Bowers & Pitsea, Wingate & Finchley, Tonbridge Angels, Dulwich Hamlet, King’s Lynn Town, Maidstone United, Darlington and even Notts County to make it into the final at Wembley.

They will now face National League North outfit Hereford at the National stadium on Saturday, May 22 which most of the squad still can’t quite believe.

“That Bowers game feels like it was yesterday, I remember that game really well, and we obviously got a good result there and they’re the same level as us,” Clark insisted.

“We’ve obviously beat quite a few teams that are the level above us and two levels above in Notts County and King’s Lynn Town. We’ve had a great run, no one expected us to get this far, but we know as players that we’ve got a lot of quality and cause defences problems going forward along with experience at the back.

“As a team we enjoy being together and when you enjoy each other’s company you tend to work hard and play even better for each other.

“I can’t really put it into words the feeling of getting to Wembley as it’s every boys dream.”

The former Thurrock man also believes it’s the best changing room he has ever been a part of and knowing every win would prolong the season, after the Isthmian League campaign was suspended due to coronavirus, has driven them on.

“It’s the best changing room that I’ve ever been involved with by a country mile. The boys are fantastic, the coaching staff, and the board," added Clark.

“Obviously it’s unfortunate that fans haven’t been able to be there, but hopefully everyone will be able to be there together come the 22nd.

“We had a game in January, one in February, and we knew if we lost then that's us done and we’d have a long time until the new season starts.

“We were all sitting there thinking 'come on boys, that’s another few weeks of training, and only a few weeks until the next game', so it’s been fantastic and the boys have put everything in.”