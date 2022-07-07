Hornchurch head to Barking to begin pre-season campaign

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson urges his side on during their play-off final against Cheshunt - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch begin their pre-season campaign with a trip to Barking on Saturday, having retained most of their squad from last term.

Urchins suffered Isthmian League Premier Division play-off final heartache against Cheshunt but manager Mark Stimson says they are looking forward to getting back out on the pitch this weekend.

Having held their first training session last weekend, they head to Mayesbrook Park for the first of six friendlies.

And Stimson told the club website: "It was a good turnout from the boys, nice and warm as well and they worked quite hard.

"We're looking forward to our first away fixture against Barking, everyone's in good spirits and we look forward to it.

"Pre-season games, I'm not a lover of them but you have to do them.

"Barking have got a nice astroturf pitch so we will go there and most of the boys will play 45 minutes, we'll look at a few trialists and fingers crossed no injuries and we can tick that one off."

The club announced the returns of Lewwis Spence, Joe Wright, Ola Ogunwamide, Sam Higgins, Liam Nash, Nathan Bertram-Cooper, Rickie Hayes, Remi Sutton, Ollie Muldoon and Jordan Clark in a host of tweets this week, with supporters' and players' player of the season Tom Wraight having already signed a new deal earlier in the summer.

And Stimson added: "We've retained most of the boys. The only one who wasn't in was Charlie Ruff, who is having a trial somewhere else, but all the other boys have said they're going to stay with us.

"We're pleased with that and there might be one or two additions come the next week or two."

Ruff's move to Chelmsford was subsequently confirmed and Hornchurch visit Brentwood on Saturday week (July 16, 3pm) and Grays on July 20 (7.45pm), before meeting Concord Rangers at Aveley's Parkside Stadium on July 23 (3pm).

After a trip to East Thurrock United (July 26, 7.45pm), they are due to host St Ives Town on July 30 (1pm) before the new league season gets underway.

*New Romford boss Steve Butterworth saw their first scheduled friendly at May & Baker cancelled in midweek, but they are set to take on Sungate at Ilford Wanderers RFC on Tuesday (July 12, 7.45pm).

After facing Catholic United at the Len Forge Centre on July 16 (3pm), Boro welcome Coggeshall Town on July 20 (7.45pm) and Brentwood Town on July 32 (3pm), with a trip to Tilbury (July 25) completing their schedule ahead of the Essex Senior League season.