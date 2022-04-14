Hornchurch boss Stimson hoping to secure home play-off

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson hopes to secure a home tie in the Isthmian League Premier Division play-offs this weekend.

Urchins host Brightlingsea Regent on Good Friday (2pm), then visit Bowers & Pitsea on Monday.

And they currently sit in third place, three points behind Bishop's Stortford and one ahead of Enfield Town.

Stimson said: "We're looking to add as many points as we can. Brightlingsea beat Enfield, who have been up near the top of the table all season, on Saturday which tells you the challenge we face.

"It doesn't matter what happens throughout the season, Brightlingsea have picked up recently.

"Then we go to Bowers on Monday and will see where we are. Fingers crossed we will get second or third to get a home tie, which would be nice."

Hornchurch made it six games unbeaten with a 5-0 win at lowly Cray Wanderers on Sunday, scoring three times in the last five minutes.

Ola Ogunwamide put them ahead inside a quarter of an hour, with Liam Nash doubling the lead midway through the second half.

Ellis Brown, Charlie Ruff and Tobi Joseph provided the late gloss and Stimson added: "It's always tough at Cray, they've got good players with a lot of experience and are fighting for their lives, needing the points.

"I thought the first hour would be close but we took our chances and they were two decent goals.

"We showed our quality after that and the players coming off the bench added to that and we got three more good goals.

"Some say 5-0 flatters us but early in the season there were games where we lost by the odd goal when we should've been out of sight.

"Some days they go in but the most important thing is to create chances. And at 2-0, with the game won, instead of just keeping the ball we were looking to go forwards, looking for more goals.

"The travelling supporters made it like a home game for us, which was great to see. Playing on Sunday was different for everybody but they turned up in numbers and the boys put on a performance and everyone went home very happy."

Urchins, who host Wingate & Finchley on the last day of the regular season, will be looking to provide more cheer in the play-offs, with a place in National League South at stake.

And Stimson is hoping they can be at their strongest, adding: "You look at some of the teams outside the play-offs and there are some big clubs who were expected to get in.

"You can't get away from the fact of where we are, I'm very happy. I had a tally in mind and we've got more than that so I'm well pleased.

"A fit, healthy squad is all you want now, so it's a case of playing and resting players. Players want to play, we'll get around it and will be ready and up for the challenge.

"You have to look after yourself. Considering the injury list we had at the start of the season, we added a few players, others came back, now we need others up to speed, but it's all looking good and we're looking forward to it."