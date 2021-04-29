Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson appreciates the local support

Published: 10:00 AM April 29, 2021

Hornchurch FC players Remi Sutton,Ollie Muldoon,Liam Nash and Charlie Stimson with club manager Mark Stimson outside of the Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre - Credit: Ken Mears

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is very appreciative of the local community backing them ahead of the FA Trophy final at the end of May.

The Urchins will be using West Ham United’s Chadwell Heath training facility for the next few weekends to help them prepare for the big day at Wembley Stadium against Hereford on Saturday, May 22.

A handful of players and manager Stimson also visited the new Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre last week to show off the facilities while the gym is backing the club for success.

“It is fantastic, things like this are a massive help to us, for me as a coach/manager the facility we will be going to is second to none," said Stimson.

“The players will all enjoy it and we really appreciate what (West Ham) they’ve done for us.”

The boss added: “I’ve been a member of the gym for about 15 years, I spoke to Tom Fletcher, who is in charge of the centre and he was more than welcoming for us to go down.

Hornchurch FC players Remi Sutton, Ollie Muldoon, Liam Nash and Charlie Stimson with club manager Mark Stimson together with staff from the Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre - Credit: Ken Mears

“Also maybe help some of the lads with memberships, so the boys can use the gym, it’s fantastic and the local community is massively important.”

A limited number of spectators will be permitted to attend the 2021 FA Vase and Trophy Finals, in line with the UK Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, and ticketing details will be provided at the earliest opportunity.

All four fixtures across the two Non-League Finals Days will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 with the Urchins match kicking off at 4.15pm on May 22.

But they are still waiting to see how many supporters they will be allowed to have attend the match.

“That is something that we’re all waiting for and excited to find out about, but we’ve just got to be patient unfortunately, and wait for the FA to give us the nod on that," added Stimson.

“Training is going well, we’re actually going to Chadwell Heath on Saturday, West Ham have been really kind to us and are letting us use their venue for a couple of weekends.

“The boys are looking forward to that, so that’s a massive plus, and May is almost here and that’s exciting as that is when the big day is.”