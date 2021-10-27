News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hornchurch boss Stimson: 'We want to defend FA Trophy'

Michael Cox

Published: 8:47 PM October 27, 2021   
Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, Pitching In Isthmian League P

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson described the club's FA Trophy tie against Wingate and Finchley as a "massive game" - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch FC begin their defence of the FA Trophy this weekend and manager Mark Stimson described being cup holders as a "privilege".

The Urchins defied the odds last season to defeat a number of higher-level clubs, including Notts County, to win the competition by beating Hereford 3-1 at Wembley.

Fans lined the streets of the town in August to congratulate the team on its success but the road to the final for Hornchurch begins once again away to fellow Isthmian Premier outfit Wingate and Finchley in the third qualifying round on Saturday (October 30).

Stimson, who successfully defended the trophy while Grays Athletic boss in 2006, revealed the Urchins will have a few players back from injury for the weekend clash.

He said: "This is a competition that was so good for us last season. This is a massive game and we want to defend the trophy. That is our aim."

To do so, he believes his players need to play well and "get the rub of the green".

An open top bus carries the jubilant Hornchurch FC players through the streets of Hornchurch after b

Hornchurch FC players celebrate during their open-top bus parade. - Credit: Ken Mears

When asked whether he felt there was more pressure on the squad as defending champions, Stimson added: "Teams want to beat good teams but it is good pressure.

"I would call it a privilege. We are in a position other teams would dream of."

League form has been mixed for Hornchurch, who sit 15th in the Isthmian Premier after a 1-0 loss at Corinthian Casuals last weekend (October 23).

It was the third defeat in their last four league games, with a Kieron Cadogan penalty in the 81st minute giving the hosts victory.

Stimson was left ruing missed chances, especially in the first half.

"It was a tough one. You had to be there to believe it. How we did not come away with three points was incredible. It was very frustrating but we have to dust ourselves down and move on."

He doesn't feel last season's FA Trophy exploits have made Hornchurch a bigger scalp in the league. 

"It is a big club and expectations are high. We may have got one or two teams raise their game against us but that is a privilege."

After cup action on Saturday, the Urchins return to the league with a Tuesday night (November 2) trip to Folkestone Invicta.

