Hornchurch boss Stimson seeks FA Cup success in Suffolk

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson is hoping to ensure a happy trip back home from Suffolk with FA Cup success on Saturday.

Urchins visit Ipswich Wanderers for a first qualifying round tie, having experienced mixed fortunes in the Isthmian League Premier Division over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Stimson's men conceded two late goals in a 2-1 loss at Canvey Island on Saturday, after Joe Christou was sent off, but beat Bishop's Stortford by the same margin on Monday.

And they now turn their attention to the FA Cup to take on Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Wanderers, who beat Yaxley and Gorleston in earlier rounds but lost at Baldock Town in the FA Vase last weekend.

"It's FA Cup time, it's the best competition in the world, everyone wants to go as far as possible," Stimson told the club website.

"What we've got to do is dust ourselves down, see who is available because we have got a few injuries and also the suspension to Joe Christou.

"We will talk to the players, train Thursday and go on Saturday and give everything and hopefully make it a great trip back."

Remi Sutton put Urchins ahead at Canvey, but Christou was dismissed after a collision with Conor Hubble on 77 minutes and Danny Parish and Bradley Sach netted in the last four minutes as the hosts snatched all three points.

David Smith and Sam Higgins put Urchins 2-0 up in front of a crowd of 723 against Stortford but Chris Harris halved the deficit, before firing a penalty against the crossbar moments later.

And Stimson added: "We're glad to get the three points, it was going to be a tough game from the start because we know Bishop's Stortford are a good side, a strong side.

"First half I thought we were good, I thought the two strikers worked very, very hard and got their reward with a goal each.

"Second half Stortford came back into it and put us under a lot of pressure, got one goal, and we got that bit of luck you need every game where they've had the penalty - from where I was I don't think it was a penalty - and it hits the crossbar and comes out.

"You need that, but overall, a good three points."

Striker Smith was pleased to open his account, following his loan move from Bromley, and is enjoying the link-up play with Liam Nash and Higgins.

He said: "They're nice boys. I feel like we're just starting, you can see little phases, it's not quite ready yet, but once it gets going I feel like we will be a very deadly trio.

"It was a good game, a tough game. We always knew Bishop's Stortford were going to be a difficult side to break down but I just felt like we outworked them and it's always nice to score a goal.

"I did score quite a few last year and I just feel like once I get the one, they'll start coming in.

"It was just battles all over the park that we had to win really. "I had to win my battle with the centre-half, midfielders had to win their battles, defenders had to win their battles with the forwards.

"It wasn't an easy game but at the same time we had that mentality where we weren't going to back down, so I think that is what saw us through."