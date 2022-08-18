Hornchurch boss Stimson hoping to conquer Hastings rivals

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (centre) looks on during their win over Enfield Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson is hoping to conquer Hastings United to end the first week of the new season on a high.

Urchins started their Isthmian League Premier Division campaign with a 1-0 loss at Bognor Regis Town on Saturday, but bounced back to beat Enfield Town 3-2 in midweek.

Liam Nash netted twice at Bridge Avenue, with Tom Wraight heading an 84th-minute winner in front of a crowd of 492.

Liam Nash scores the first goal for Hornchurch against Enfield Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And Stimson wants to maintain that momentum against Hastings, who drew at Folkestone in midweek after losing their opener at Aveley.

"Hastings had a decent result at Folkestone, they've come up and are used to winning," said Stimson.

"If we get to the level we got to against Enfield, it will take a good team to beat us.

"The first week, it takes three games to get the legs going. Some of the younger ones find it easier but we've got a few senior players."

Kenny Clark in action for Hornchurch - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch saw their plans for Bognor hit by an injury to new signing David Smith and the unavailability of Mickey Parcell.

And Alfie Bridgeman's 33rd-minute goal proved the difference between the sides on another hot day.

Remi Sutton of Hornchurch and Lewis Taaffe of Enfield Town battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We trained on Tuesday and Thursday last week and David took a whack and ended up with concussion. It was a big loss for us," added Stimson.

"Mickey couldn't play so we were a bit depleted and a couple of boys came in who might not have expected to.

"It was always going to be difficult at Bognor, they're a good side and first up they had the better of us.

"Second half we were much improved and did everything but score. We had opportunities but didn't take them.

"If we'd had David at Bognor, I think we would've won comfortably, with the pace he has got. It was a bit frustrating."

Nash cancelled out a Jake Cass penalty on Tuesday, but Lyle Della-Verde restored Enfield's lead before the break.

Liam Nash celebrates scoring the second Hornchurch goal against Enfield Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Another Nash effort levelled matters for a second time, before Wraight's winner and Stimson said: "It was a really good game at a high tempo. There were a lot of chances.

Tom Wraight heads the Hornchurch winner against Enfield Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"They got a dubious penalty but we got back with a good goal from Nash. They then scored from a dubious free-kick, although it was a good goal from the lad.

"I didn't think we deserved to be 2-1 down and we said to the boys to stick with it and keep doing what we were doing.

"We got two good late goals, a Nash header from a corner and Tom Wraight header from Ola's cross.

"They were decent goals and it was a good three points to get us up and running."

Tom Wraight celebrates after scoring the winner for Hornchurch against Enfield Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo



