Hornchurch march into the FA Trophy quarter finals after nine-goal thriller with Maidstone

Published: 5:03 PM February 6, 2021

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Maidstone United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch striker Liam Nash found the back of the net in the 96th minute to seal a 5-4 victory over Maidstone United to march into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

It was an end-to-end thriller as a brace from Sam Higgins, an own goal from Joe Ellul and a goal from Ronnie Winn sealed the Urchins progress at Bridge Avenue

The hosts had the first chance of the contest as striker Liam Nash drilled the ball wide of the post after Sam Higgins flicked a Joe Wright free-kick into his path in the sixth minute of play.

Hornchurch then took the lead in the 14th minute as former Chelmsford City frontman Higgins backheeled a short corner past Ravan Constable at the near post to make it 1-0.

Two minutes later the visitors had levelled the scored as midfielder Saidou Khan fired a shot from 20-yards out which took a deflection off defender Jordan Clark and found the back of the net.

You may also want to watch:

Maidstone forward George Porter then dragged a shot wide of the target moments later before left-back Noah Chesmain’s back pass evaded Constable and only just ran wide of the goal.

The Stones were awarded a free-kick which was deflected onto the crossbar and fell into the path of former Dagenham & Redbridge man Porter to hammer the ball home and make it 2-1 to Maidstone in the 29th minute.

Liam Nash of Hornchurch and Noah Chesmain of Maidstone during Hornchurch vs Maidstone United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It was almost 3-1 as striker Scott Rendell volleyed a diagonal cross from Chesmain over the crossbar in what could have been a stunning goal.

Instead it was 2-2 in the 41st minute as Ronnie Winn fired into an open goal after Stones goalkeeper Constable failed to win the 50/50 after Nash hit the crossbar with the initial effort.

A minute later Higgins rocketed a shot off the crossbar as Hornchurch began to ramp up the pressure as half-time approached.

Both sides had a chance each in the early stages of the second-half before Nash sent Higgins in behind where he slotted the ball past Jamaican shot-stopper Constable and into the bottom right corner to give his side a 3-2 lead in the 58th minute.

Not even a minute George Porter notched his second of the match his a half-volley to level the score at 3-3.

In the 65th minute Sam Higgins puts the ball down the right channel for Ellis Brown who put in a cross that was slid into his own goal by Joe Ellul to make it 4-3 to Hornchurch.

The visitors brought on Ibz Akanbi to replace Christie Pattison in the 70th minute and not even a minute after coming onto the pitch he tucked the ball home to make it 4-4.

Moments later Urchins defender Rickie Hayles almost restored their lead as he rose up and almost headed home a cross into the box.

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Scott Rendell of Maidstone during Hornchurch vs Maidstone United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Maidstone were reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute as defender Joe Ellul was handed his second yellow card and given his marching orders.

Justin Amaluzor had a shot deflected wide in the 89th minute against the run of play after Hornchurch had plenty of possession prior to that.

Hornchurch striker Nash raced through on goal and lobbed the goalkeeper to make it 5-4 in injury time.

Hornchurch: Wright, Brown, Hayles, Clark, Sutton, Christou, Muldoon, R.Winn (Spence 74), Ruff (Stimson 74), Nash, Higgins.

Unused subs: Stimson, Spence, Hassan, Thackway.

Maidstone United: Constable, Seaman, Hoyte, Ellul, Chesmain (Amaluzor 53), Corne (Krasniqi 74), Khan, Mundle-Smith, Pattison (Akanbi 70) Porter, Rendell.

Unused subs: Lewington, Olutade, Temelci, Odusanya.