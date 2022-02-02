Beating Lewes was 'great result' says Hornchurch boss Stimson

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson admitted his side's 3-1 win over Isthmian League Premier Division rivals Lewes was a 'great result'.

Urchins fell behind after only six minutes at Bridge Avenue, but Charlie Ruff levelled soon after and Tom Wraight put them ahead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

Ola Ogunwamide came off the bench to convert Ruff's pass for the third goal and Stimson said: "It was a good game and I expected that because Lewes are a fantastic team and play a good, attractive style.

"We knew we had to try and do certain things to get the three points.

The boys stuck to the game plan and to come away with the three points against a team who are sitting above you in the league is a great result for us."

Charlie Ruff scores the first goal for Hornchurch against Lewes - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Stimson agreed that getting back on level terms was important, after Deshane Dalling put the visitors ahead, and praised all of his players.

He added: "It does help, when you concede, you try and get back in the game as soon as possible and we were able to do that so it did help us.

"Once we settled down a bit and got our game plan going I think we caused them problems as well.

"They were all solid. It's hard to pick an individual out or two. Ola came off the bench and scored a fantastic goal but that's to take nothing away from Joe Wright, all the way through the team, they all did their job.

Tom Wraight scores the second goal for Hornchurch against Lewes from the penalty spot - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We went a goal behind but again we showed that attitude and desire, the game is over 90-95 minutes and to come back and score three goals sends myself and everyone home very, very happy."

Having ended January with six wins and a draw, Stimson is hoping his side can maintain that momentum.

He said: "I'd just like to see as many people fit as possible.

That has helped with the results.

"January has been an amazing month for us, to go some many games undefeated. If we can keep the players we've got at the moment fit and available - and we were missing the likes of Mickey Parcell, Rickie Hayles, Joe Christou, Sam Higgins, Charlie Stimson - if we can get them back and competing for places as well, the remainder of the season is going to be very exciting.

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson issues instructions during the game with Lewes - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"There's lots of good teams in and around us and we just look forward to it."