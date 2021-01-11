News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Hornchurch fail to reach streaming agreement with FA Trophy opponents

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:13 PM January 11, 2021   
Sam Higgins of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates duri

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch and National League side King’s Lynn Town have failed to reach an agreement on streaming their FA Trophy fourth round tie and have opted to ask their fans what they should do. 

The Urchins had hoped to live stream the game for free on the basis they are not permitted to have fans at the ground for the match. 

Part of the ruling of live streaming is that both teams have to be in agreement for it to occur. Hornchurch’s opponents Kings Lynn have objected to it being streamed for free. They want a £12 fee to be payable to access the stream.  

That is the price Hornchurch would normally charge for a matchday ticket to come to the game if fans had been allowed but before the club formally respond, they intend to seek the view of the club’s fans via a poll. 

You may also want to watch:

Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queen's Hospital

More than 350 Covid patients now in beds at Queen's and King George...

Charles Thomson

person

Updated

Brentwood Tudor church damaged in illegal New Year's Eve party raises...

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon

Teachers at east London colleges ‘forced’ to travel to give online lessons

Tom Ambrose

person

Police appeal for dashcam footage after man dies in collision

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus