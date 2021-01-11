Hornchurch fail to reach streaming agreement with FA Trophy opponents

Published: 12:13 PM January 11, 2021

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch and National League side King’s Lynn Town have failed to reach an agreement on streaming their FA Trophy fourth round tie and have opted to ask their fans what they should do.

The Urchins had hoped to live stream the game for free on the basis they are not permitted to have fans at the ground for the match.

Part of the ruling of live streaming is that both teams have to be in agreement for it to occur. Hornchurch’s opponents Kings Lynn have objected to it being streamed for free. They want a £12 fee to be payable to access the stream.

That is the price Hornchurch would normally charge for a matchday ticket to come to the game if fans had been allowed but before the club formally respond, they intend to seek the view of the club’s fans via a poll.