A view on Hornchurch's opponents King's Lynn Town

Published: 10:00 AM January 15, 2021

Portsmouth's Sean Raggett (left) and King's Lynn's Adam Marriott battle for the ball during the FA Cup second round match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. - Credit: PA

Hornchurch’s FA Trophy last 32 opponents are National League side King’s Lynn Town who are managed by former Dagenham & Redbridge boss Ian Culverhouse.

The Linnets were promoted into the National League ahead of the 2020/21 season and have struggled so far this campaign as they currently sit 20th after 14 games played – picking up four wins, three draws, and seven defeats.

Adam Marriott, Jamar Loza and Dayle Southwell all lead the team in scoring with four each and have been key to Culverhouse’s side.

King’s Lynn had to beat National League North side Alfreton Town in the last round when they sealed a 3-1 victory after it was re-arranged following the original tie being postponed.

The one to watch for King's Lynn will be Adam Marriott as the 29-year-old scored 28 goals in the National League South to help guide his side to promotion.

A close second would be Jamar Loza, who joined in the summer, having plenty of experience from around the non-league circuit.