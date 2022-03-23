Emergency goalie Christou happy to lend hand to help Hornchurch

Joe Christou (left) takes over in goal from Joe Wright during Hornchurch's match against Corinthian Casuals - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch midfielder Joe Christou was pleased to lend a hand as an emergency goalkeeper in their 2-0 win over Corinthian-Casuals on Tuesday.

Christou took the gloves at the 20-minute mark after Joe Wright was sent off for handling the ball outside the area, on the occasion of his 100th appearance for the club.

Hornchurch goalkeeper Joe Wright is sent off against Corinthian Casuals - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And he saved well from Misha Djemali just before half-time to protect the home side's one-goal lead, which had come courtesy of Tom Wraight's superb 25-yard volley in the second minute.

Tom Wraight put Hornchurch ahead against Corinthian Casuals - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"To be fair it was pretty straightforward, straight at me, but I did try and just push it to the side, get it out of the danger area," Christou told the club website.

"Very different, not one I've experienced before. Probably won't again either. It just seemed to drag on in goal. First half went on forever.

"In training, I don't know if Wrighty was injured, we only had one keeper and I went in goal and did alright to be fair.

"Probably why he (manager Mark Stimson) has given me a shout."

The visitors were also reduced to 10 men in the second half, with Kieron Cadogan shown a red card for a foul on Lewwis Spence.

And substitute Liam Nash netted a second goal for Urchins 12 minutes from time, after a great run by Tobi Joseph and cross from Wraight, to seal the points.

Liam Nash nets the second goal for Hornchurch against Corinthian Casuals - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Christou was called into action late on, punching away a corner and making another save.

And the win leaves Hornchurch in fourth place with seven games to go, with Christou adding: "We want to be right around it, in amongst it.

"It's not always good to have games in hand, but the points on the board is the main thing and I'm just happy to contribute."