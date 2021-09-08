Hornchurch CC to remember well-loved wicketkeeper at memorial event
Hornchurch Cricket Club will be holding a day of remembrance for Ben Lee, whose life was cut short earlier this year.
On Saturday (September 11) - what would have been the day before Ben's 51st birthday - there will be games of cricket and a chance for his very many friends to raise a drink in his memory and celebrate his life in a way which wasn't allowed earlier in the year.
Ben was not only a wicketkeeper for Hornchurch for very many years, but he was a member of Gidea Park and Romford Cricket Club's title-winning side, played for Essex County Cricket Club in the under 16s, and represented The MCC on a number of occasions.
Hornchurch CC said Ben often remarked how the sport had brought him so many friends and how joining the club changed his life; not least when teammate Sean Balmford got him his first job as a runner in the city and kick-started his career as a successful trader and later property developer.
They said Ben was a people person, someone who touched the lives of everyone who met him.
The games will begin at 1pm on Saturday.
