Hornchurch players have been joking about a trip to Wembley in the FA Trophy

Published: 12:00 PM February 5, 2021

Hornchurch players have been joking about the prospect of getting to Wembley – but another shock victory in the FA Trophy this weekend could give those discussions a slightly more realistic edge.

Mark Stimson’s side host Maidstone United in Saturday’s fifth round tie looking to claim their fourth successive higher division scalp in this year’s competition.

Fifth-tier King’s Lynn Town became the latest side to fall victim to The Urchins three weeks ago, going down 3-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Goalkeeper Joe Wright was the hero that day, following up a succession of vital saves in normal time with three stops in the shootout to ensure Hornchurch’s remarkable run continued.

Hornchurch goalkeeper Joe Wright - Credit: Hornchurch FC

The pausing of the Pitching In Isthmian League season means Wright and his teammates have not played since but the former Enfield Town gloveman believes a place in the quarter-finals – which would put them just two wins from Wembley – is a realistic aim.

“We are happy with the draw and we fancy our chances – we fully expect to give them a good game,” Wright said.

“We laugh and joke about it in the dressing room, the possibility of going to Wembley, but you can’t look past the next round.

“We just have to focus on our strengths and make sure we perform on the day. We have nothing to lose – we have been underdogs in the last three rounds.”

Stimson’s men have overcome their fair share of obstacles this term, with several players tempted away by clubs higher up the pyramid whose seasons remained ongoing.

Others have turned down advances despite Hornchurch’s league campaign being put on hold, however, and Wright reckons that’s all down to the spirit in The Urchins’ squad.

“We are a tight-knit dressing room with a good bunch of lads,” he said.

“The club have been brilliant at keeping us together and keeping harmony in the squad.

“Quite a few players have received offers to go elsewhere but wanted to stay because they love the club and it’s a good atmosphere to be in.

“We lost three players after beating Dulwich Hamlet (in the third round) and we have to be sensible with our preparations for this game – we are down to the bare bones and we can’t afford any injuries.”

Hornchurch are one of just two Step 3 teams left in the competition, alongside Peterborough Sports, with both among the 228 Trident League clubs benefiting from a landmark partnership with Pitching In.

The multi-million-pound grassroots sport investment programme, set up by Ladbrokes with the support of its owner Entain, offers financial support as well as highlighting the community benefits of non-league football.

Wright knows how much the Trophy run has meant to Urchins fans and hopes to give them more reason to cheer from their homes this weekend.

“We have such a great home support – the last round would have been a great atmosphere – but people’s safety is obviously the priority,” he said.

“Our performance in the last round wasn’t a surprise. We were unlucky not to win in normal time and it’s always nice to save a few penalties in a shootout.

“We showed last season that we can compete with teams in the leagues above and we are doing so again now.

“We know that on our day we can give anyone a game, so we have to turn up and show that on the pitch.”

